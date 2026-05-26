The CH forwards have disappeared

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The CH forwards have disappeared
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Did you know that only one Canadiens forward has found the back of the net in the last two games? We're talking about Josh Anderson, who scored twice on Saturday night.

Is there a connection between the forwards not scoring and the Canadiens losing their last two games against Carolina?

Surely, yes. But what do I know…

The Canadiens, who aren't shooting enough on goal, saw Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson score last night. And even the disallowed goal was actually scored by Noah Dobson.

But what about the forwards? Twelve different forwards haven't scored since Game 1 against Carolina, and that's not a winning formula.

The Canadiens are struggling to win at home in the playoffs (Martin St-Louis's men are 2-5 at home since the start of the playoffs), but Saturday's game was on the road.

The forwards can't miss the net at home and on the road. They have to score somewhere.

And the worst part is that the Canadiens are facing a sieve. Frederik Andersen hasn't exactly been on Jakub Dobes' level since the start of the playoffs.

He hasn't come close to a .900 save percentage in three games.

(Credit: ESPN)

In the next game, the guys will help each other out if they decide to shoot on goal. But in the meantime, we're going to spend two days wondering who can give more. And that's not ideal.

Are the guys too tired at this point?


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Interesting.

– Oh yeah?

– Read this.

– Cool.

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