The CH forwards have disappeared

Did you know that only one Canadiens forward has found the back of the net in the last two games? We're talking about Josh Anderson, who scored twice on Saturday night.

Is there a connection between the forwards not scoring and the Canadiens losing their last two games against Carolina?

Surely, yes. But what do I know…

The Canadiens, who aren't shooting enough on goal, saw Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson score last night. And even the disallowed goal was actually scored by Noah Dobson.

But what about the forwards? Twelve different forwards haven't scored since Game 1 against Carolina, and that's not a winning formula.

Habs forwards in Game 2 & Game 3 OT losses: Josh Anderson: Two goals All other forwards: Zero goals — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 26, 2026

The Canadiens are struggling to win at home in the playoffs (Martin St-Louis's men are 2-5 at home since the start of the playoffs), but Saturday's game was on the road.

The forwards can't miss the net at home and on the road. They have to score somewhere.

And the worst part is that the Canadiens are facing a sieve. Frederik Andersen hasn't exactly been on Jakub Dobes' level since the start of the playoffs.

He hasn't come close to a .900 save percentage in three games.

In the next game, the guys will help each other out if they decide to shoot on goal. But in the meantime, we're going to spend two days wondering who can give more. And that's not ideal.

Are the guys too tired at this point?

In a nutshell

– Note.

– Interesting.

Fun Fact: Assists by a goalie on the power play in the playoffs with the Habs Jakub Dobes: Tonight vs. CAR

Patrick Roy: April 15, 1990 vs. BUF

Patrick Roy: May 3, 1989 vs. PHI — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 26, 2026

– Oh yeah?

Spain will set up its base camp in Chattanooga. Chattanooga has a population of 167,674 within city limits and 528,143 in its metropolitan area. And an MLS Next Pro team! Damn, we really missed out on something in Montreal… https://t.co/qOmeAH0agL — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 26, 2026

– Read this.

New post @TheAthleticNHL: Comparing the 2026 NHL Draft's top 5 defensemen https://t.co/7UeLSHAF78 — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) May 26, 2026

– Cool.