Nico Hischier: “There’s no doubt the Canadiens will be interested”

Nico Hischier's name has been on everyone's lips in Montreal for the past few months. How so?

Ever since the trade deadline, when Kent Hughes failed to acquire offensive reinforcements, people have been linking the forward to the Canadiens.

After all, the left-handed center would fit right into the team's top six…

The solution has a name: Nico Hischier → https://t.co/yOTVEtRtty — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 17, 2026

And now Pierre LeBrun has written an article on the subject, suggesting that the New Jersey Devils' captain is likely to leave his team this summer.

In fact, the journalist from The Athletic wrote that if the Devils' new GM fails to agree on the terms of a new contract with Hischier, a trade could be on the table.

The center is earning an average of $7.25 million per year for one more season.

LeBrun briefly mentioned the Kings and the Wild, but he spent more time discussing the Montreal Canadiens' interest.

“There's no doubt that Montreal would be among the teams interested if and when Hischier becomes available.” – Pierre LeBrun

NEW for @TheAthletic, Nico Hischier's future, NHL coaching carousel, Bo Byram, Claude Giroux and more in Rumblings! https://t.co/XpnXRoxdHU — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 26, 2026

If Kent Hughes managed to acquire Hischier (a first-round pick in 2017 who played in Halifax before being drafted into the NHL), the center line would be in better shape. #Suzuki #Hischier #Danault #Evans

Ivan Demidov would also have a center who has racked up at least 60 points every year for the past five seasons.

Hischier (who scored four goals in five playoff games last year) could be a Noah Dobson-style acquisition. His future, too, was in doubt in the New York area, one year away from free agency…

Would Michael Hage be included in a potential trade to acquire Hischier (with a long-term contract in hand), who is 27? Possibly, yes.

In a nutshell

– What will Bob do?

David Pagnotta: Re Sergei Bobrovsky: It wouldn't surprise me if he waits until July 1 to at least gauge the level of interest in his services, but again, his priority would be to stay in Florida – NHL Tonight (5/25) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 26, 2026

– Big fight at the Memorial Cup.

WHAT. A. TILT. Andrew MacNiel and Jaxsin Vaughan go at it at the #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/repqiHoyw3 — BarDown (@BarDown) May 26, 2026

– Wow.