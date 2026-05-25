The Hurricanes win Game 3 of the series in overtime

The Canadiens were playing their first home game of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Martin St-Louis's team was looking to bounce back after losing Game 2, 3-2 in overtime.

There was just one change to the Habs' lineup. Oliver Kapanen gave way to Joe Veleno and watched the game from the bench.

Here is the Habs' lineup:

Here is the Canes' lineup:

Game 3 is on deck in Quebec pic.twitter.com/42zK3MBi1t — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 26, 2026

Once again, the Hurricanes opened the scoring first.

The Canes' fourth line once again hurt the Habs with their forecheck.

The puck found its way onto Shayne Gostibehere's stick, who was alone in the slot.

He didn't miss such an opportunity.

Saw a Ghost in Montreal pic.twitter.com/j1VLcV1ZfJ — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 26, 2026

One of the Habs' strengths is their play behind the opposing net, and it paid off.

Ivan Demidov recovered the puck and immediately passed it to Mike Matheson, who was coming down from the blue line.

The Canadiens defenseman sent the puck right where grandma hides the cookies—up in the top corner.

The local guy scores here, in the playoffs! Magic Mike evens the score!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wzWYv1w5Xs — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 26, 2026

A few seconds later, the Hurricanes regained the lead.

The Canadiens' defense looked really bad on that play.

The puck went under Alexandre Carrier's skates in front of the net and landed on Taylor Hall's stick.

The Canes forward had time to take his own rebound right in front of Kaiden Guhle.

A Key setup for Hallsy pic.twitter.com/n8HioXsV4z — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 26, 2026

In the second period, the Canadiens capitalized on a power play to tie the game.

Finally!

Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield exchanged the puck four times from the neutral zone all the way to the opponent's net. Hutson just had to shoot into an empty net.

What a play!

Jakub Dobes even got an assist on the goal.

From Lane to Cole to Lane to Cole to Lane#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZNwlrKS4aq — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 26, 2026

At the end of the second period, Walker charged straight at Dobes. Jake Evans stepped in to defend his teammate.

Guess what?

Both players were sent to the box for 2 minutes.

Yes, even Walker. Just 2 minutes.

Walker charges straight at Dobes pic.twitter.com/cMjS2f8tXx — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 26, 2026

Noah Dobson scored midway through the third period… but the goal was reviewed.

Result: no goal due to offside.

The Habs thought they were in the lead… but Cole Caufield was offside! pic.twitter.com/rIbkjHA3jH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 26, 2026

The game went into overtime.

Andrei Svechnikov scored and secured the win for his team.

Final score: 3-2 in favor of the Hurricanes.

Game 4 will take place Wednesday night at 8 p.m. It will be the second game of this series at the Bell Centre.

overtime

– That doesn't happen often.

Fun Fact: Assists by a goalie on the power play in the playoffs for the Habs Jakub Dobes: Tonight vs. CAR

Patrick Roy: April 15, 1990 vs. BUF

Patrick Roy: May 3, 1989 vs. PHI — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 26, 2026

– Another excellent game by Dobes.

Dobes easily made 6-7 key saves. Once again the best player on the Habs tonight. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 26, 2026

– Some big names in attendance.

Welcome to Charlotte Cardin and Patrick Watson, here for Game 3! Charlotte Cardin and Patrick Watson are in the house for Game 3!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pNVt25M7jY — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 26, 2026

– The pot would be growing fast.

– Really!

The Habs will play their 7th overtime in 17 playoff games. They're 3-3 in OT. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 26, 2026

– That's ridiculous.