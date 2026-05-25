The Hurricanes win Game 3 of the series in overtime

Vincent Larue
The Hurricanes win Game 3 of the series in overtime
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens were playing their first home game of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Martin St-Louis's team was looking to bounce back after losing Game 2, 3-2 in overtime.

There was just one change to the Habs' lineup. Oliver Kapanen gave way to Joe Veleno and watched the game from the bench.

Here is the Habs' lineup:

Here is the Canes' lineup:

Once again, the Hurricanes opened the scoring first.

The Canes' fourth line once again hurt the Habs with their forecheck.

The puck found its way onto Shayne Gostibehere's stick, who was alone in the slot.

He didn't miss such an opportunity.

One of the Habs' strengths is their play behind the opposing net, and it paid off.

Ivan Demidov recovered the puck and immediately passed it to Mike Matheson, who was coming down from the blue line.

The Canadiens defenseman sent the puck right where grandma hides the cookies—up in the top corner.

A few seconds later, the Hurricanes regained the lead.

The Canadiens' defense looked really bad on that play.

The puck went under Alexandre Carrier's skates in front of the net and landed on Taylor Hall's stick.

The Canes forward had time to take his own rebound right in front of Kaiden Guhle.

In the second period, the Canadiens capitalized on a power play to tie the game.

Finally!

Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield exchanged the puck four times from the neutral zone all the way to the opponent's net. Hutson just had to shoot into an empty net.

What a play!

Jakub Dobes even got an assist on the goal.

At the end of the second period, Walker charged straight at Dobes. Jake Evans stepped in to defend his teammate.

Guess what?

Both players were sent to the box for 2 minutes.

Yes, even Walker. Just 2 minutes.

Noah Dobson scored midway through the third period… but the goal was reviewed.

Result: no goal due to offside.

The game went into overtime.

Andrei Svechnikov scored and secured the win for his team.

 

Final score: 3-2 in favor of the Hurricanes.

Game 4 will take place Wednesday night at 8 p.m. It will be the second game of this series at the Bell Centre.


overtime

That doesn't happen often.

– Another excellent game by Dobes.

– Some big names in attendance.

– The pot would be growing fast.

– Really!

– That's ridiculous.

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