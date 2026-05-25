Lane Hutson is the player who has been hit the most in the playoffs

Playoff hockey is often about sacrifice, especially during the playoffs.

In Lane Hutson's case, that sacrifice is really starting to show.

Before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Habs and the Canes, the young defenseman learned a pretty crazy statistic… live on TV.

During an interview with Renaud Lavoie on TVA Sports, Hutson discovered that he was the player who had taken the most hits since the start of the playoffs.

56.

Lane Hutson is the player who has taken the most hits… and finds out live on air!@RLavoieTVA pic.twitter.com/73qCY1V9g5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 25, 2026

His reaction was almost as good as the statistic itself.

“I didn't know I was getting hit that much.” – Lane Hutson

Honestly, that pretty much sums up the player.

The guy never makes excuses. He doesn't play the victim. He doesn't start talking about the referees, intimidation, or the opposing team's physical play.

He takes the hits… then he keeps playing.

Despite everything he's taken since the start of the spring, Hutson still remains one of the Canadiens' offensive engines.

That's probably the most impressive thing.

Opposing teams have clearly understood one thing since the start of the playoffs: if you want to slow down the Habs, you have to slow down Hutson.

The problem? It doesn't really work.

Even after being constantly hit by players from the Buffalo Sabres, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and now the Hurricanes, the defenseman still finds ways to carry the puck, create offense, and fuel the power play. It's a little tougher against the Canes, though.

It's not like Carolina is playing softly, either.

The Hurricanes apply constant pressure with forechecking and hit just about anything that moves. Hutson acknowledged this himself during his interview.

“I didn't realize I was getting hit that much, but sometimes you just have to take a hit and that's it.” – Lane Hutson

That perfectly sums up his mentality.

No matter how many hits he takes, he always comes back for the next play as if nothing happened.

The further the playoffs go, the more Hutson proves he's truly no ordinary player. Although, let's be honest, we already knew that.

In a nutshell

– The Bell Centre is on fire.

THE BELL CENTRE IS ROCKING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LBKztqxycQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 26, 2026

– Not good.

A Canadiens fan's account | Middle fingers and hostility: the reception given to CH fans in Carolina https://t.co/FK52RTyeJK — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 25, 2026

– The Habs' games are stressful.