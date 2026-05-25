By the numbers: Kaiden Guhle ranks among the top defensemen in the NHL during the 2026 playoffs

Kaiden Guhle, much to his chagrin, often makes headlines for his injuries. The defenseman frequently misses games due to health issues, which isn't ideal.

Generally, when he's criticized, it's not for his level of play—it's more for his lack of availability.

Except that since the start of this playoff run, Guhle has been healthy. He hasn't missed a single game… and behind the scenes, he's having an exceptional playoff run.

In 16 games, Guhle has tallied eight points, all recorded at 5-on-5. He's also not afraid to hit and block shots… and that makes him truly among the elite NHL defensemen in these playoffs.

Anthony Martineau painted a clear picture of this: Guhle looks (very) good when you compare his 5-on-5 stats to those of his peers.

Kaiden Guhle among the NHL ELITE at 5-on-5! pic.twitter.com/wnCAw3NkqB — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 25, 2026

Obviously, part of this is due to the fact that Guhle has played a lot of games. That said, if we look at his points per game, we see that his average of half a point per game ranks him 20th in the league.

And that's including all game situations, not just 5-on-5. And we know Guhle doesn't play on the power play.

Guhle flies a bit under the radar because he isn't as electrifying as Lane Hutson and doesn't get as many minutes as Mike Matheson or Noah Dobson. That said, we see Guhle as a defenseman who is possibly playing the best hockey of his career right now… and who is a major part of his team's success in these playoffs.

And if the Habs want to make it to the finals, they'll need their #21 to keep playing some really, really big hockey. Let's see if he can do it.

Hey Kaiden, have a great night =) Hey Kaiden, have a good night =)#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5rd90IGxMA — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 25, 2026

In a nutshell

– And it's not about to slow down.

Lane Hutson is the player who has taken the most hits… and he's finding out live!@RLavoieTVA pic.twitter.com/73qCY1V9g5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 25, 2026

– Well done.

Meeting between the Canadiens and Victoire head coaches, Martin St-Louis and Kori Cheverie Montreal head coaches #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/N52kgdiere — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 25, 2026

– The city is truly all about hockey.

On the ground and in the sky, everyone's pulling for the Habs On the ground and in the sky, everyone's pulling for the Habs#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/67KcWurWPx — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 25, 2026

– Note:

Caroline is on a 5-game winning streak in the playoffs at the Bell

Centre CH's last win: May 7, 2002

Lineup for the game: Kilger-Koivu-Berezin

Bulis-Gilmour-Petrov

Audette-Perreault-Juneau

Odjick-Lindsay-Dackell Markov-Rivet

Souray-Quintal

Dykhuis-Brisebois Theodore — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 25, 2026

– Interesting.