Zachary Bolduc: Here’s what a long-term contract might look like

The Zachary Bolduc situation could get really interesting this summer.

That's because, according to projections from AFP Analytics, the Canadiens could offer their young forward a major contract.

We're talking about a very long-term deal here—seven years—valued at just over $42 million in total.

Yes, that's starting to get into serious money territory.

Honestly, it says a lot about how Bolduc is currently viewed in Montreal.

Because not so long ago, many people still saw the Quebec forward as a rotation player with good potential, without really knowing what his ceiling was in the NHL.

Today, the conversation is completely different.

The further the playoffs go, the more Bolduc gives the impression that he's built for this kind of hockey.

He plays with energy. He attacks the net. He's capable of scoring big goals. And above all, he never seems intimidated by the big moments.

It really shows in his play.

The most fascinating thing about the AFP Analytics projections isn't even necessarily the annual figure.

It's the commitment behind it all.

Because a team doesn't offer more than $40 million to a player it considers merely an offensive complement.

That kind of contract is given to a key member of the core.

Clearly, many are starting to believe that Bolduc can actually become that with the Habs.

Of course, there's still a certain amount of risk involved.

Bolduc hasn't yet proven in the NHL that he can sustain his offensive pace. We're still talking about a young player who's still developing.

But the NHL is increasingly operating this way.

Teams that wait too long to sign their young talents often end up paying much more a few years later.

The Canadiens might therefore try to settle the matter quickly before a major offensive breakout.

Looking at current projections, it's already clear that Zachary Bolduc's next big contract won't come cheap.

Honestly, that's the price the Habs have to pay for a player who gives as much as he does in the playoffs.

In a nutshell

– Josh Gorges says so.

This story from former Canadiens player Josh Gorges makes it even more mind-boggling that Marc Bergevin didn't want #Habs legends around the Bell Centre when he was GM. https://t.co/5B6cAGBJf1 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 25, 2026

– Hi, Lance Stroll.

– Wow.