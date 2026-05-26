“We’re not done yet”: Martin St-Louis expects a response from the Habs tomorrow

Last night's loss by the Canadiens was, in the eyes of many, a major blow to the team. For the second game in a row, the team had a chance to steal a win in a game where they were outplayed… but ultimately came up short.

Against a powerhouse like the Hurricanes, these are the kinds of games you have to win.

That said, even though there are legitimate reasons to worry, the fact remains that the series is only 2-1 in favor of the Hurricanes. A Canadiens win tomorrow would, in effect, bring everyone back to square one.

And Martin St-Louis, during his press conference today, made sure to point this out: his team may be trailing in the series, but they're far from out of it.

He expects his team to show up and find a way to respond tomorrow night.

“I expect us to show up,” said Martin St. Louis. “We're behind, but we're not dead. We continue.” — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 26, 2026

It's worth noting that the coach, overall, didn't seem particularly downcast during his press conference. He answered two or three questions a bit curtly, but he didn't look like a guy who had given up.

And as he pointed out, he believes his team is capable of moving on quickly after a loss. That doesn't change the fact that this one will affect the club for a little while, but we find ways to bounce back quickly.

The Habs are quickly shifting into solution-seeking mode, according to the coach.

“We're probably going to be emotionally attached to the result for a little bit, but I feel we move on pretty quick, you know, the answers are everywhere, and we try to find them each and every day.” – St. Louis #Habs — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) May 26, 2026

Of course, saying it and doing it are two different things. But the Canadiens' coach is clearly not as downcast as Jared Bednar was when the Avalanche lost Game 3 of their series.

Let's see if the Habs can tie the series tomorrow night.

Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

I must have watched this clip of Gabriel Gervais (this morning at Stade Saputo) 20 times by now. If I want to be optimistic about the future of #CFMTL, I can be… But if I want to be pessimistic, I can be that too. When the president says he's worried and confirms… pic.twitter.com/DLc28DYPqD — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 26, 2026

– Enjoy the listen.

There's a lot of content on #CFMTL, FC Supra, and the Roses in there https://t.co/LlYjmhjNLL — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 26, 2026

– A story to watch.

David Pagnotta: Re Connor Bedard/Blackhawks: Those conversations have resumed; they've started extension talks; there's a bit of a gap in terms of money, from what I've heard initially; they're still in the very early stages – NHL Tonight (5/25) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 26, 2026

– News from the Memorial Cup.

The stars will have to align https://t.co/X9A2WeCQss — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 26, 2026

– Not ideal.