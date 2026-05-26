“We’re not done yet”: Martin St-Louis expects a response from the Habs tomorrow

Félix Forget
“We’re not done yet”: Martin St-Louis expects a response from the Habs tomorrow
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Last night's loss by the Canadiens was, in the eyes of many, a major blow to the team. For the second game in a row, the team had a chance to steal a win in a game where they were outplayed… but ultimately came up short.

Against a powerhouse like the Hurricanes, these are the kinds of games you have to win.

That said, even though there are legitimate reasons to worry, the fact remains that the series is only 2-1 in favor of the Hurricanes. A Canadiens win tomorrow would, in effect, bring everyone back to square one.

And Martin St-Louis, during his press conference today, made sure to point this out: his team may be trailing in the series, but they're far from out of it.

He expects his team to show up and find a way to respond tomorrow night.

It's worth noting that the coach, overall, didn't seem particularly downcast during his press conference. He answered two or three questions a bit curtly, but he didn't look like a guy who had given up.

And as he pointed out, he believes his team is capable of moving on quickly after a loss. That doesn't change the fact that this one will affect the club for a little while, but we find ways to bounce back quickly.

The Habs are quickly shifting into solution-seeking mode, according to the coach.

Of course, saying it and doing it are two different things. But the Canadiens' coach is clearly not as downcast as Jared Bednar was when the Avalanche lost Game 3 of their series.

Let's see if the Habs can tie the series tomorrow night.


Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

– Enjoy the listen.

– A story to watch.

– News from the Memorial Cup.

– Not ideal.

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