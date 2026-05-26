Game at the Bell Centre: A fan was beaten up as he was leaving the arena

Since the start of the playoffs, it's been clear just how passionate the Habs' fans are. Games at the Bell Centre are a good example: the atmosphere is usually electric both inside and outside the arena.

It gives us some great thrills, even though the team loses more often than not when playing at home.

However, all that passion can unfortunately get out of hand. And today, La Presse revealed that such an incident occurred during the current playoffs.

At the end of Game 6 against the Lightning (during the first-round series), fans were leaving the arena. But in the crowd, a man was beaten up by another fan at the scene.

Footage shows that a few people got involved in the altercation… and that the fan who was beaten up ended up unconscious on the ground.

The good news is that the victim in this incident avoided the worst. The man suffered a concussion, but medical exams revealed that he did not suffer a hemorrhage.

That said, an investigation has nevertheless been launched. The assailants were not arrested because they fled the scene, but the SPVM is currently conducting an investigation to try to shed light on what happened.

And the other good news is that the police department says such incidents are rare. There are a few isolated incidents here and there as people leave the arena, but generally speaking, things usually go smoothly.

The games are emotional, and it's great to see the fans so invested… but a Habs loss is obviously no excuse for such behavior. Let's hope we don't see another incident like this.

In Brief

– The relationship between Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs' new management is going well.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Auston Matthews/Maple Leafs: I understand last week there was a lengthy Zoom call; Matthews and I believe John Chayka and Mats Sundin were on it; I heard it was a positive meeting; I was told that right now things are in a good place – 32 Thoughts (5/25) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 26, 2026

– Interesting. Marie-Philip Poulin isn't actually the highest-paid player on the Victoire.

The PWHL Players Association has quietly released salaries to the public for the first time in a bid to promote greater transparency. More on the news via @TheAthletic (gift link below):https://t.co/HFUPTd7Qgy — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 26, 2026

– Liam Lefebvre is having a great Memorial Cup.