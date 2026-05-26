Upheaval on the horizon for the Blues: Can the Canadiens capitalize on it?

We've known since 2024 that Alexander Steen would become the Blues' general manager in 2026. That moment has now arrived, and he will take over from Doug Armstrong after the draft.

And a new GM often means a new mindset. When taking over a team, a new general manager often wants to build a roster in his own image.

After the Blues' dismal season, the timing is perfect for Steen, considering that St. Louis has several solid assets to trade.

We're talking about Colton Parayko, Jordan Binnington, Jordan Kyrou, and Robert Thomas.

On the latest episode of “On the Market” from the Athletic Commission, Marco D'Amico analyzed what the Blues might do in the coming months.

As D'Amico explained, the biggest issue for the Blues is Colton Parayko. He was nearly traded to the Sabres at the last trade deadline, but the deal fell through.

Unfortunately for the Canadiens, Parayko is out of reach, according to Marco D'Amico. It appears the defenseman wants to remain in the West for the rest of his career. That goes some way toward explaining his decision in the trade with Buffalo.

That still leaves some big names in Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas on offense.

According to D'Amico, a team like the Blues would now be looking for two things: a star player to compete with the future powerhouses of the West, or draft picks with the goal of selecting a player who could one day reach star status.

It would be surprising to see Kent Hughes sacrifice a star player, but what works in the Canadiens' favor here is their bank of draft picks.

Montreal didn't make any moves at the last trade deadline and therefore still holds all of its picks for this year, with the exception of the fifth-round pick (traded to the Sharks along with Carey Price).

It is with these draft picks, along with their prospects, that Kent Hughes could try to target a player like Robert Thomas to fill the hole at center on the second line.

We'll have to wait and see what direction Steen takes in his new role, but it's a safe bet that a shakeup is in the works for the Blues.

In a nutshell

– Good idea!

Tomorrow night is the Canadiens' fourth game… and it's also Jakub Dobeš's birthday! Imagine for a moment the entire Bell Centre singing “Happy Birthday” to him in unison right in the middle of the game! pic.twitter.com/vQmhs3kGYc — Hadi Hassin (@hassinhadi) May 26, 2026

– There aren't enough shots on Frederik Andersen.

A sense of urgency for the Canadiens | “We have to take advantage of their weakness: Frederik Andersen” -Stéphane Waite https://t.co/1VsdCoZ6gm — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 27, 2026

– It's well-deserved after the Celtics' strong season.