No changes are expected tonight

This morning, the Canadiens held a practice at the Bell Centre. Everyone was there.

It's worth noting, however, that after practice, Arber Xhekaj, Oliver Kapanen, Brendan Gallagher, Patrik Laine, Jacob Fowler, and Samuel Montembeault stayed behind for extra work.

The result? We don't expect to see any changes for tonight's game.

Oliver Kapanen, Brendan Gallagher, and Arber Xhekaj are still on the ice at the Bell Centre. So there shouldn't be any changes for the #Habs. — Guillaume Lepage (@GLepageLNH) May 27, 2026

Barring a major surprise, Joe Veleno and Jayden Struble are set to remain in the lineup for tonight's game. And we know that won't sit well with many fans and people who follow the team.

There was a call for Gally or Shérif to be in the lineup.

But the reality is that the Canadiens need to shoot on goal more often. And it's not necessarily Gallagher or Xhekaj who will make all the difference in that regard.

They could have helped in other ways (they aren't afraid to get in the thick of things when needed), but their presence wouldn't necessarily have changed everything.

Martin St-Louis struggled all season long to get his guys to understand that sometimes it's better to shoot than to try one pass too many.

And changing the sixth defenseman or the twelfth forward wouldn't solve all of the Habs' problems in that regard.

And of course, in front of the net, we shouldn't expect any changes tonight either. Jakub Dobes will likely face off against The excellent Frederik Andersen.

All the more reason to shoot more often…

in rapid succession

– Well done.

A 19-4-2 record, a 1.11 goals-against average, and a .955 save percentage have earned Ann-Renée Desbiens a nomination for the LPHF “MVP” award! pic.twitter.com/9EyymPOm0V — RDS (@RDSca) May 27, 2026

– It all makes sense.

Many of you are criticizing the Montreal Canadiens for not paying a more significant tribute to the Victoire de Montréal on Monday night, with only a video montage on the scoreboard, a visual of the team on site, and an interview with Marie-Philip Poulin and Ann-Renée… https://t.co/wGrrv3k4LG — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) May 27, 2026

– Winning the Stanley Cup with two different teams as a coach isn't easy.

John Tortorella has a chance to join Scotty Bowman, Dick Irvin Sr., and Tommy Gorman as the only coaches to win the Stanley Cup with multiple teams. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) May 27, 2026

– Interesting.

My time off from the #CFMTL lets me do what I've wanted to do for a long time: attend a Roses practice three days before the game in Laval. The intensity is there. You can tell that with the team's success and the internal competition and quality, all the players are… pic.twitter.com/OXXKjT9GC9 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 27, 2026

– Makes sense.