No changes are expected tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
No changes are expected tonight
Credit: NHL.com

This morning, the Canadiens held a practice at the Bell Centre. Everyone was there.

It's worth noting, however, that after practice, Arber Xhekaj, Oliver Kapanen, Brendan Gallagher, Patrik Laine, Jacob Fowler, and Samuel Montembeault stayed behind for extra work.

The result? We don't expect to see any changes for tonight's game.

Barring a major surprise, Joe Veleno and Jayden Struble are set to remain in the lineup for tonight's game. And we know that won't sit well with many fans and people who follow the team.

There was a call for Gally or Shérif to be in the lineup.

But the reality is that the Canadiens need to shoot on goal more often. And it's not necessarily Gallagher or Xhekaj who will make all the difference in that regard.

They could have helped in other ways (they aren't afraid to get in the thick of things when needed), but their presence wouldn't necessarily have changed everything.

Martin St-Louis struggled all season long to get his guys to understand that sometimes it's better to shoot than to try one pass too many.

And changing the sixth defenseman or the twelfth forward wouldn't solve all of the Habs' problems in that regard.

And of course, in front of the net, we shouldn't expect any changes tonight either. Jakub Dobes will likely face off againstThe excellentFrederik Andersen.

All the more reason to shoot more often…


in rapid succession

– Well done.

– It all makes sense.

– Winning the Stanley Cup with two different teams as a coach isn't easy.

– Interesting.

– Makes sense.

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