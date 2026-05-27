Marc Bergevin was right—one more break and it’s not you… it’s me

Only three teams are still in the running… including the Canadiens. Well, well!

Last night, the Vegas Golden Knights took down the regular-season champions, the Avalanche. The sweep was a real surprise, let's be honest.

There's only so much you can blame on the health of Colorado's stars…

Because the fact is, Vegas's best players rose to the occasion. And most importantly, unlike the Avalanche's, they stepped up at the right time.

Colorado did it during the regular season and at the start of the playoffs… but Vegas (43 losses in the regular season against just 39 wins) has been doing it under John Tortorella (who continues to surprise the hockey world) for the past two months.

Capitals… 43 wins… No Playoffs

Islanders… 43 wins… No Playoffs

NJ Devils… 42 wins… No Playoffs

Red Wings… 41 wins… No Playoffs

Blue Jackets… 40 wins… No Playoffs

Panthers… 40 wins… No Playoffs

SJ Sharks… 39 wins… No Playoffs VGK… 39 wins… Stanley Cup Final — Sam Block (@theblockspot) May 27, 2026

Ultimately, Marc Bergevin was right. We remember he said that his defense was better than last year that once the playoffs start, anything can happen in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are proof of that.

But if we want to stick with clichés, we can also think of a famous breakup line. I'm talking about the famous “it's not you, it's me” that sometimes follows a breakup.

Does that apply to Mitch Marner?

Because right now, the Maple Leafs (who have won two series since 2004) can tell their former player: the problem isn't you. It's clearly us.

Marner, the only player with more than 20 points (21) since the start of the playoffs, clearly looked happy to show what he can do in the playoffs.

Mitch was so hyped after punching his first ticket to the Cup Final pic.twitter.com/rHbooyBrVf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 27, 2026

Reaching the final three times in nine years (of existence) is a major achievement for the Knights. But without Marner this year, sweeping the Avalanche and getting within four games of a second title would have been difficult.

The Ontario native has had some tough times in recent years. But right now, things are going pretty well for him.

Unbeknownst to many, the Montreal Canadiens know that if they win three of their next four games, they'll face off against Dominique Ducharme's Golden Knights in the finals.

That would be something.

Once again, we realize that a team in the Final Four could have a long break before starting its next series. After all, the series against the Hurricanes will end either on May 29 (at the earliest), May 31, or June 2.

Add to that a few days off before the start of the final (at the home arena of the team with home-ice advantage, i.e., the Eastern Conference team), and Vegas could be waiting a long time before playing again.

Oh, speaking of the Habs: the Avalanche's loss means the Habs will draft either 28th (if they lose to Carolina), 30th (if they lose in the final), or 31st if they win the Stanley Cup.

Remember that the Sens have the 32nd pick this year.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of Vegas.

The Knights didn't even touch the Clarence Campbell Trophy!! pic.twitter.com/L4FQiIbnLv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 27, 2026

– Read this.

I sat down with Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby a few days ago in Switzerland. Crosby gave way to Connor McDavid as the world's best player many years ago now. But in some ways, Celebrini is his true successor. And he knows it. Read about it here: https://t.co/aXlt71qNy4 — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) May 27, 2026

– Interesting.

Canadiens – Hurricanes | Need for chaos https://t.co/cMxs04vtSg — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 27, 2026

– Mike Babcock's name just won't go away.