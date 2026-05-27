A young Saguenéens player faces numerous challenges at the Memorial Cup

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
A young Saguenéens player faces numerous challenges at the Memorial Cup
Credit: X

Last night, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens faced off against the Kitchener Rangers in the Memorial Cup. They lost 3-2.

The Quebec team has won only one of its three games, against Kelowna. Their season isn't over yet, though, and they'll advance to the semifinals if Everett beats Kelowna tonight. Otherwise, there will be a tiebreaker game tomorrow.

In any case, the Kitchener Rangers are in the final right now.

The Rangers secured their spot in the finals last night by beating the Sags. But despite the win, don't think everything was perfect for the OHL club.

Why? Because one of the team's players got injured.

Christian Humphreys, in a situation where several players were battling for the puck, was deliberately hit twice with a skate by Jordan Tourigny.

Here's the sequence.

That's why Rangers coach Jussi Ahokas wasn't happy after the game. He said, as reported by Kevin Dubé, that the move was cowardly and that it's the dirtiest thing you can do in hockey.

He's right. It's a horrible move… and even Yanick Jean didn't really try to defend his player.

“I thought he was playing hard, but I'll leave it up to the NHL department—I'm not the one who makes those decisions.” – Yanick Jean

That move makes the QMJHL look bad (which doesn't always have the best reputation when it comes to physical play), and the NHL's security department (which oversees the Memorial Cup) will have to take action.

Everyone agrees on that.

But having said that, we still need to remember one thing: threatening the Quebec native on social media isn't exactly any better.

Things have gotten so out of hand that the QMJHL even took the time to post a message on social media asking hockey fans to stop threatening him. He has received several threats since yesterday.

He must be punished for his (very) dangerous act, but not by a mob. Threats lead to nothing good.

Tourigny, 21, is in his final junior season. I don't expect to see him again during the tournament, which means his junior career is likely over.


in a nutshell

– Obviously.

– Oh yeah?

– David Carle shouldn't be coaching the Maple Leafs.

– I wonder what he wants for a gift.

– What will the Avalanche do with Jared Bednar?

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