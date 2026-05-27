A young Saguenéens player faces numerous challenges at the Memorial Cup

Last night, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens faced off against the Kitchener Rangers in the Memorial Cup. They lost 3-2.

The Quebec team has won only one of its three games, against Kelowna. Their season isn't over yet, though, and they'll advance to the semifinals if Everett beats Kelowna tonight. Otherwise, there will be a tiebreaker game tomorrow.

In any case, the Kitchener Rangers are in the final right now.

#MemorialCup Kitchener in the Final Tomorrow: Everett vs. Kelowna If Everett wins –> Semifinals Friday CHI vs EVT If Kelowna wins by 1 goal –> tiebreaker Thursday KEL vs. CHI and EVT in the semifinals If Kelowna wins by 2 goals –> tiebreaker Thursday CHI vs. EVT and KEL in the semifinals — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 27, 2026

The Rangers secured their spot in the finals last night by beating the Sags. But despite the win, don't think everything was perfect for the OHL club.

Why? Because one of the team's players got injured.

Christian Humphreys, in a situation where several players were battling for the puck, was deliberately hit twice with a skate by Jordan Tourigny.

Here's the sequence.

Rangers' Christian Humphreys left the game and headed to the locker room in the third period after Jordan Tourigny was assessed a 5-minute major for kicking. He's still being evaluated. #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/HEWA023wif — Raegan Subban (@raesubban) May 27, 2026

That's why Rangers coach Jussi Ahokas wasn't happy after the game. He said, as reported by Kevin Dubé, that the move was cowardly and that it's the dirtiest thing you can do in hockey.

He's right. It's a horrible move… and even Yanick Jean didn't really try to defend his player.

“I thought he was playing hard, but I'll leave it up to the NHL department—I'm not the one who makes those decisions.” – Yanick Jean

That move makes the QMJHL look bad (which doesn't always have the best reputation when it comes to physical play), and the NHL's security department (which oversees the Memorial Cup) will have to take action.

Everyone agrees on that.

But having said that, we still need to remember one thing: threatening the Quebec native on social media isn't exactly any better.

Things have gotten so out of hand that the QMJHL even took the time to post a message on social media asking hockey fans to stop threatening him. He has received several threats since yesterday.

Jordan Tourigny made a regrettable gesture during the third period, and he deeply regrets it. However, the hate, threats, and violent messages directed at him on social media have absolutely no place in our sport or within… — LHJMQ (@LHJMQ) May 27, 2026

He must be punished for his (very) dangerous act, but not by a mob. Threats lead to nothing good.

Tourigny, 21, is in his final junior season. I don't expect to see him again during the tournament, which means his junior career is likely over.

in a nutshell

– Obviously.

And in the meantime, Spencer Miles has been great in Toronto. https://t.co/rVSI99T7NH — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 27, 2026

– Oh yeah?

– David Carle shouldn't be coaching the Maple Leafs.

David Pagnotta: I would be very surprised…that David Carle would take the job in Toronto – Morning Cuppa Hockey (5/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 27, 2026

– I wonder what he wants for a gift.

– What will the Avalanche do with Jared Bednar?