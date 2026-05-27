“Leave Bednar alone”: John Tortorella at his best

The Golden Knights love to stir up controversy.

Signing Carter Hart… John Tortorella's history with the media… how they've handled Mark Stone's time on the injured list… the Bruce Cassidy situation…

Any reason is a good one to talk about the polarizing Vegas club.

Yesterday, following the Golden Knights' victory over the Avalanche, Tortorella wanted to give credit to Jared Bednar, the opposing team's coach.

Reminder: following the sweep, his future in Denver is in doubt.

What you need to understand is that Torts believes the Avalanche coach is excellent. And he doesn't understand why people are picking on him right now.

After singing his praises at the press conference, he said something (as he stood up to leave the press conference) that is very… John Tortorella.

Get off Bednar's ass!

John Tortorella defends Jared Bednar from the haters.

“Get off Bedsy's ass” #goavsgo

#vegasgoldenknights

pic.twitter.com/PlnHXZ0cV5 — DeHuff Uncensored – Podcast (@dehuffpodcast) May 27, 2026

Obviously, he didn't mean it in the sense of getting hit. He said it to point out that people needed to stop picking on him after the 2026 playoffs.

In my opinion, Bednar is a good coach, but maybe a little change could do him some good. After all, he's been there for 10 years (he replaced Patrick Roy in 2016)… and sometimes, a breath of fresh air is just what the doctor ordered.

The Golden Knights are a good example of this, but taken to the extreme.

We'll see what the Avalanche (who are also at risk of losing their GM) do in the coming weeks. But in any case, there will be some unhappy fans in Denver.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Ideon Media Announces Canadian Representation Partnership with Sick Media https://t.co/t3KLCZodym — ACCESS Newswire (@AccesswireNews) May 27, 2026

– Good to hear.

Good news for the QMJHL: the 2026 draft class looks deeper than last year's https://t.co/NVmHYgQSGa pic.twitter.com/YtpyycNpW7 — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) May 27, 2026

– Well done.