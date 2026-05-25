General Manager and Coach: The partnership could begin in Colorado

Things are really going badly for Colorado right now.

Despite Cale Makar's return to the lineup last night, the team lost. But they didn't just lose the game: they blew a three-goal lead and also lost Nathan MacKinnon for part of the game.

The fans have lost hope… and coach Jared Bednar didn't exactly give them any after Game 3. By his own admission, morale is low right now in the Avalanche locker room. #Obviously

“It's low, it's as low as it can get.” Jared Bednar and the Avs are feeling the emotion with Colorado now trailing 0-3 in the Western Conference final. pic.twitter.com/y2NtLi4mqR — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 25, 2026

But now, a question is increasingly being asked in Denver: if the team loses the series (no team in history has won a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games in a conference final), will Bednar survive?

The way he handled the Makar situation in public (he threw him under the bus in his comments regarding his health)… his struggles to get past the first round in 2023 and 2025… the series against Vegas…

Mark Kiszla: Epic playoff collapses now trademark of Avs coach Jared Bednar https://t.co/QjH23zgoFB — The Gazette (@csgazette) May 25, 2026

Will this series be the straw that breaks the camel's back? Who knows.

But I know that Andy Strickland raised the possibility of David Carle, the University of Denver coach, taking his place as Avalanche coach. And he did so before Game #3…

If you're David Carle, why not just stay patient until the #Avs job becomes available? Wouldn't even have to move! Jared Bednar is a great coach but nobody stays in one place forever. Eventually, there will be a change. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) May 23, 2026

But there's another reason that could lead to Bednar (who is an excellent coach) making way for a new voice in the locker room.

What if the GM leaves?

Nothing has been confirmed, but Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts) suggests that Chris MacFarland, the team's GM who works under president Joe Sakic, could be a serious candidate for a job in Nashville.

Remember that right now, the Preds are still looking for a hockey boss… and the word on the street is that they're waiting for a team to fall apart so they can talk to its executive.

32 Thoughts Monday morning playoff reactions, news, information, analysis & interview podcast. Today's guest: Mike Matheson. He's fantastic, great answers to terrible questions. Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 25, 2026

There's no guarantee that's actually what will happen. We don't know if the Preds are really interested, if MacFarland wants to leave Denver, or if the Avalanche will let Nashville talk to their GM.

But if Bednar's future is called into question and a new GM comes in, that could open the door to a “forced” shake-up to bring a new voice to town. Often, a GM wants to bring in his own guy…

Oh, by the way: want another reason for a coaching change in Denver?

Colorado is facing a team that chose to fire its coach (also a Stanley Cup winner) to bring in a new head coach. And right now, the results are more than evident… #JohnTortorella

In a nutshell

– CH: 10:30 a.m. practice this morning.

#Habs will have a 10:30 a.m. morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's Game 3 vs. #SoundTheSiren — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 25, 2026

– The formula is working.

Vegas Golden Knights: • may or may not have colluded to get Mitch

Marner• signed Carter Hart•

fired and replaced the head coach a week before the playoffs•

blocked the former coach from talking to Edmonton•

made the playoffs with just 39 wins•

Current Stanley Cup favorite The house always wins pic.twitter.com/xXoKtNbH65 — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) May 25, 2026

– What will the Sabres do?

Jeff Marek: At what point is a team ready for the big move; if you're the Sabres, do you try to get Connor Hellebuyck, and if so, it's gonna cost you someone like Owen Power – Sekeres & Price (5/22) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 25, 2026

– The Saguenéens won last night.

It wasn't easy, but the Saguenéens secured their first win of the Memorial Cup tournament with a 3-2 victory over Kelowna. This is the QMJHL's first win against a team from the other two major Canadian leagues (OHL and WHL) in ten games (three years). — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) May 25, 2026

– Read this.