Series Update: The Knights Come Back from a 3-0 Deficit to Win Game 3

Last night, the Knights had a chance to really hurt the Avalanche by pushing them to the brink.

Things were looking good for Colorado, who had Cale Makar back in the lineup, but everything changed.

John Tortorella's team erased a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3.

VEGAS IS ONE WIN AWAY FROM THE STANLEY CUP FINAL The Golden Knights storm back from down 3-0 to score FIVE UNANSWERED GOALS in Game 3! #StanleyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4MgYsqkKhw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 25, 2026

They now lead the series 3-0 and are just one win away from a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

In fact, since Torts arrived, Vegas has a record of 18-4-1.

Trailing 0-3, Mark Stone, who was also back in action, breathed some life into his team.

Then, William Karlsson cut the lead to just one goal.

NOW WILLIAM KARLSSON FINDS THE BACK OF THE NET!! THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS ARE WITHIN ONE pic.twitter.com/2QiwRPMOWW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 25, 2026

Keegan Kolesar then tied the game.

The @GoldenKnights can become the seventh team in #StanleyCup Playoffs history to register a three-goal comeback win against the NHL's No. 1 regular-season team and the first since the Blue Jackets (Game 1 of 2019 R1 at TBL). #NHLStats Watch now in (@espn), (@Sportsnet,… https://t.co/JVJY3O8wUv — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 25, 2026

Tomas Hertl scored one of the best goals of the playoffs.

It was the game-winner.

Nathan MacKinnon's reaction to Tomas Hertl's unreal goal Fought through pain to return… only to watch his defenseman get cooked pic.twitter.com/Tg8qFueiVv — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 25, 2026

Vegas will have a chance to eliminate Colorado at home tomorrow at 8 p.m.

Overtime

– He came back into the game, but it wasn't easy.

Play was blown dead as Nathan MacKinnon was in a TON of pain after blocking a shot and stayed down for a while pic.twitter.com/WeV4516YLy — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 25, 2026

– Jared Bednar isn't proud of his guys.

“It's low, it's as low as it can get.” Jared Bednar and the Avs are feeling the emotion with Colorado now trailing 0-3 in the Western Conference final. pic.twitter.com/y2NtLi4mqR — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 25, 2026

– The playoff bracket.

– Game highlights.

– The Canadiens and the Hurricanes face off in Montreal tonight at 8 p.m.