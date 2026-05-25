Series Update: The Knights Come Back from a 3-0 Deficit to Win Game 3

Raphael Simard
Series Update: The Knights Come Back from a 3-0 Deficit to Win Game 3
Credit: X

Last night, the Knights had a chance to really hurt the Avalanche by pushing them to the brink.

Things were looking good for Colorado, who had Cale Makar back in the lineup, but everything changed.

John Tortorella's team erased a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3.

They now lead the series 3-0 and are just one win away from a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

In fact, since Torts arrived, Vegas has a record of 18-4-1.

Trailing 0-3, Mark Stone, who was also back in action, breathed some life into his team.

Then, William Karlsson cut the lead to just one goal.

Keegan Kolesar then tied the game.

Tomas Hertl scored one of the best goals of the playoffs.

It was the game-winner.

Vegas will have a chance to eliminate Colorado at home tomorrow at 8 p.m.


Overtime

– He came back into the game, but it wasn't easy.

– Jared Bednar isn't proud of his guys.

– The playoff bracket.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Game highlights.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Canadiens and the Hurricanes face off in Montreal tonight at 8 p.m.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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