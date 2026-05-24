The average ticket price at the Bell Centre is ridiculous

Only four teams remain in the NHL playoffs. Yet one franchise seems to be in a league of its own.

The Montreal Canadiens.

But not because of their performance on the ice…

Jeremy Filosa shared today the average ticket prices for the four teams still in the running, and honestly, the numbers are completely absurd.

Average ticket price at the Bell Centre: $988 USD.

For the Hurricanes? $342 USD. For the Avalanche? $337 USD. For the Golden Knights? $258 USD.

Average ticket prices right now for the 4 remaining teams in the @NHL playoffs pic.twitter.com/pUcPQDnLsb — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 24, 2026

The most ridiculous part of all this?

If you add up the other three average prices together… it still comes out cheaper than an average ticket for a Canadiens game at the Bell Centre.

Yes, really.

$988 USD for Montreal versus a combined $937 USD for Carolina, Colorado, and Vegas. It's completely crazy.

Above all, it shows just how much the Canadiens are in a league of their own as a hockey market.

Because in the end, it's not even just about on-ice performance anymore.

The most ironic part of all this?

The Habs have a 2-4 record at home since the start of the playoffs.

Even with more losses than wins at the Bell Centre, ticket prices keep skyrocketing, and fans keep paying completely ridiculous amounts to attend the games.

It shows just how much the experience goes beyond the simple result on the ice.

In Montreal, the playoffs become an event that goes far beyond hockey. The city changes for several weeks. Bars are packed. Social media explodes after every win. Even people who follow the Canadiens from afar get caught up in the excitement.

Clearly, fans are willing to pay any price to experience this at the Bell Centre.

That's also what makes the Habs so unique compared to many other NHL markets.

Vegas attracts a huge number of tourists. Colorado has one of the best teams of recent years. Carolina has been very successful for quite some time now.

None of these teams, however, generate the same kind of frenzy as the Canadiens.

When you see numbers like these, it's easy to understand why every playoff game at the Bell Centre is a veritable gold mine for the organization.

The Canadiens are starting to become an NHL powerhouse. But financially and in terms of media coverage, the club is already in a league of its own.

In a nutshell

– Heartbreaking.

It's indescribably sad. I can't even imagine the pain Kyle Busch's family is going through. https://t.co/zStm37Lmn2 — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 24, 2026

– Nothing more to say.

Owusu was amazing.

Synchuk deserved that goal. But… show some respect for Carmona. That pass… And the one on the second goal… I want caresses like that on both cheeks before I fall asleep! THAT is creativity… Hats off! #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/TFFGlWPi3R — Vincent Destouches (@100_Soccer) May 24, 2026

– Wow.

With a goal in the final seconds of the third period of the decisive game, Easton Cowan propels the Toronto #Marlies to the #AHL Conference Final against Wilkes-Barre-Scranton https://t.co/5pxZf43rKN — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 24, 2026

– Must-read.

And the comment isn't going over well. https://t.co/B9g7NWRQy1 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 24, 2026

– Cale Makar is back.