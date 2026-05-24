“I’d like to see Adam Engström play in place of Jayden Struble tomorrow”

Last night, the Canadiens and the Hurricanes played a game that was very different from the first one in the series.

The Hurricanes played a very tight game in a defensive battle that resembled a chess match, which the home team won 3-2 in overtime.

What stands out in particular is that the Habs generated far fewer scoring chances in Game 2 of this series.

The Habs finished the game with just twelve shots, five of which came after two periods, and the team created far fewer quality scoring chances.

As Dan Kramer points out, the Canadiens rely heavily on their mobile defense to generate offense with quick transitions—something we didn't see last night.

#Habs rely heavily on their puck-moving defense to create offense. In Game 2, it just wasn't there at all. At least visibly rough nights for Matheson and notably Dobson. And while he wasn't bad, Lane didn't create the way we know Lane can. Why adding a new look might be an option — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) May 24, 2026

Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson had a particularly tough night, being virtually invisible on offense and both finishing the game with a -2 rating.

Lane Hutson was also more subdued in Game 2 and finished with a -1 rating.

The star defenseman has yet to record a point since the start of the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, if the Habs want to win this series, they'll need the mobility and offensive contribution of their blue line.

Carolina has a much more static defense by comparison, and if the Habs' defense can help the team score goals and generate offense, that could be what makes the difference in this best-of-seven series.

One wonders if Habs coach Martin St-Louis will make changes to his defensive corps before the next game to shake things up a bit.

In fact, on that note, Kramer suggests inserting Adam Engström in place of Jayden Struble in the lineup for Game 3.

The young defenseman could add a bit more mobility to the Habs' defensive corps, in addition to helping jumpstart the offense.

In 15 games with the Habs this season, Engström has just one assist, but he has 34 points, including 10 goals, in 45 games with the Rocket and is capable of supporting the offense.

The Swede could be an option if St. Louis wants to make changes to his blue line.

It's unlikely to happen, but it would nonetheless be an interesting experiment for the Habs to try.

In a nutshell

– What do you think?

– Cale Makar's status is still questionable ahead of Game 3.

Cale Makar's status is still questionable ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. #StanleyCup : Game 3 @Avalanche vs. @GoldenKnights is TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET on @espn, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! More on Makar's status https://t.co/4ulrHaA5Vm — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) May 24, 2026

– Canada scores first.

– Loss for the Jays.

– Two major losses for Toronto.

It could hardly be more disastrous. https://t.co/y4uw2RliiO — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 24, 2026

– The champions' parade.