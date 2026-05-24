Phillip Danault has been the NHL’s leading scorer since May 14

From the moment he joined the Canadiens (or returned, one might say), Phillip Danault has found a way to contribute to the Montreal team's success.

His defensive skills help the team, but since the series against the Sabres, we've also seen him rediscover his offensive touch.

As a reminder: in 30 games with the Kings this season, the Quebec native recorded… a mere five assists. He didn't find the back of the net even once, and his poor offensive production may have prompted the Kings to trade him.

But Danault has racked up more points in his last five games than in his 30 games with the Kings this season.

“Pizza Man” has scored twice and added five assists… and that has him tied for first place among the NHL's top scorers since May 14, alongside Rasmus Dahlin (three goals, seven points in three games) and Nick Suzuki (one goal, seven points in five games).

That's pretty crazy!

Danault has 2 goals and 7 points in his last 5 games Top scorer in the NHL since May 14 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 24, 2026

When the trade happened in December, many were skeptical about the price Kent Hughes paid.

A second-round pick for a guy who had five assists in 30 games—that's no small thing…

But today, no one can complain about that. The Kings probably could have used his services in the first round, but they were eliminated in just four games by the Avalanche because there was a huge hole in their center line…

In all this, we also realize that the Quebec native needed a change of scenery.

Things weren't working out for him in California anymore, but he's found his game again with the Canadiens, and we're seeing the Phillip Danault of old right now.

As his agent, Allan Walsh, would say… playing for the Canadiens is in Danault's DNA!

Phil Danault playing for Montreal is in his DNA. https://t.co/dQ0XNGVTT9 — Allan Walsh (@walsha) May 22, 2026

In a nutshell

– He wasn't about to say otherwise…

#Hurricanes K'Andre Miller on #Habs Texier's slash on him in Game 2: “It looked like the intent was clear; I don't know if I've ever seen a slash to the midsection before… it was a pretty wild play—I didn't think it was all that clean and was pretty surprised it was only 2 minutes.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 24, 2026

– Cha-ching!

Record price | Gilles Villeneuve's helmet sold for $1.25 million https://t.co/QGygEDuBIf — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 24, 2026

– That would be… monstrous!