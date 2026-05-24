Rod Brind’Amour: A “secret” adjustment that made all the difference last night

Last night's game was clearly very different from Game 1, as the Carolina Hurricanes seemed much more in control rather than completely disoriented and overwhelmed by events.

Rod Brind'Amour's squad seemed to have rediscovered its usual style of play, though without completely outclassing the Habs, who stayed in the game throughout the contest.

The Habs could very well have come away with the win and headed back to Montreal with a 2-0 series lead.

Unfortunately, the Habs couldn't pull it off, and the Hurricanes are now relieved to have tied the series, a crucial development for Rod Brind'Amour.

The Hurricanes' head coach is satisfied with his team's performance in Game 2, and above all, he's pleased that the key adjustment he made paid off.

His team focused on a very specific aspect, one that Brind'Amour is keeping under wraps.

Rod Brind'Amour isn't giving away any secrets about the Hurricanes' adjustments after Game 1. pic.twitter.com/TsoKR9xcR6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 24, 2026

We can wonder and speculate about what element of the game the Hurricanes focused on, but we likely won't know until the end of the series.

We know that the day after the stinging loss in Game 1, Brind'Amour did not hold an on-ice practice, instead focusing on off-ice work.

The Carolina Hurricanes didn't skate on Friday after their 6-2 loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. Rod Brind'Amour on the decision: “That's not what we need. Today we did practice—you just didn't see it. So there are two different ways to practice. No… pic.twitter.com/oJT3UNop2J — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 22, 2026

It seems that video sessions are what allowed the Hurricanes to develop their secret adjustment to the Montreal Canadiens' style of play.

Personally, I think the adjustment lies in the Canes' defensive play, which was much tighter, keeping the Habs on the perimeter.

But otherwise, it's clear that the Canes are back, and that this will be a long series.

It continues Monday night at 8 p.m. at the Bell Centre with Game #3.

In a Nutshell

– What do you think?

Should the #GoHabsGo target Taylor Hall and/or #SoundTheSiren's top players the same way Hall continues to target the opponents' top players in the playoffs? — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) May 24, 2026

– Note:

The importance of tonight's game for the #Saguenéens (0-1) and the #Rockets (0-1) at the #MemorialCup Only once in history (Windsor-2009) has a team managed to win the tournament with a (0-2) record after 2 games Chicoutimi vs. Kelowna 9 p.m. (ET) tonight #RDS — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 24, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Will Oliver Kapanen be in the #GoHabsGo lineup tomorrow night after a difficult Game 2? #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @KnucklesNilan30 pic.twitter.com/jQ8mjW8vfO — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 24, 2026

– Well done.