Martin St-Louis was rude to a reporter after the game

Unfortunately, the Montreal Canadiens lost 3–2 in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 last night.

The Habs were just one shot away from putting the Hurricanes in hot water by winning both games in Raleigh, but in the end, the series is now tied 1-1.

It's a shame, but at the same time, could we really have expected the Habs not to be in another nail-biter?

In short, the Canadiens return to Montreal with home-ice advantage, meaning that if they win all their home games, they'll clinch the series in six games.

The Habs had one excellent game and a rather ordinary one in Raleigh, while last night, even though it wasn't terrible, managing only 12 shots isn't enough.

Still, the Habs clearly could have walked away with the win since the game went into overtime, except that overtime didn't last long.

NIKOLAJ EHLERS OVERTIME HERO pic.twitter.com/vvTOl9motM — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 24, 2026

Nikolaj Ehlers quickly put an end to the debate by making Noah Dobson and his teammates look bad, which didn't allow any suspense to build in this game.

The Habs' fourth line was on the ice for the Hurricanes' game-winning goal, which sparked several reactions, as the bench is usually somewhat limited in this type of game, especially in overtime.

Guillaume Lefrançois noted this and questioned Martin St. Louis about it after the game, which the Habs' head coach did not appreciate.

So a Montreal reporter asked Habs coach Marty St. Louis why he didn't shorten the bench during OT and had the 4th line on the ice. MSL didn't look too pleased. pic.twitter.com/Vc552Fqlgr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 24, 2026

In fact, Lefrançois asked St. Louis if, by continuing to rotate his lines regularly, he was expecting a long overtime period.

It was a question about why he hadn't shortened his bench and had continued to send out the line of Oliver Kapanen, Kirby Dach, and Zachary Bolduc.

St-Louis responded curtly, and in a very direct and clear manner, saying that yes, his fourth line played in overtime, so what?

In short, once again, the Habs' head coach was rude to a reporter, which proves yet again just how much he hates being questioned and challenged on his decisions.

Now let's see how the series unfolds in Montreal, with a nice home-ice advantage that the Canadiens need to capitalize on for the first time in the 2026 playoffs.

It's been tough at home since the start of the playoffs, and that has to change.

In a Nutshell

– Not a bad idea.

#Habs rely heavily on their puck-moving defense to create offense. In Game 2, it just wasn't there at all. At least visibly rough nights for Matheson and notably Dobson. And while he wasn't bad, Lane didn't create the way we know Lane can. Why adding a new look might be an option — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) May 24, 2026

– Canada in action today.

– What a beautiful course! The race takes place today.