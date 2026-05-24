“Lane Hutson is okay,” says Martin St-Louis

Last night, all Canadiens fans held their breath for a moment

Early in overtime, Taylor Hall hit Lane Hutson… and Hutson seemed to be in pain right away. He was able to get back up and continue playing, but still.

His reaction after the hit speaks volumes.

But… Martin St-Louis wanted to reassure everyone this morning.

Because it's true that there was cause for concern.

The Canadiens' captain mentioned that the young defenseman is doing fine today, which is reassuring in itself. Hutson shouldn't miss tomorrow's game at the Bell Centre, and clearly, the defenseman seems to have avoided the worst.

That's good news.

#Habs Martin St-Louis said Lane Hutson is fine after taking a big hit last night — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 24, 2026

The defenseman seems to have avoided the worst because Hall's hit was dangerous.

A knee-to-knee collision like that can easily turn into a real nightmare…

That said, it's a relief that Lane is feeling relatively well this morning. We all know how important he is to the Canadiens… and we all know how much the team needs him to improve its chances of winning.

It's a bit like the Avalanche with Cale Makar. The defenseman has been out since the start of the series against the Golden Knights, and his team has lost the first two games of that series…

Lane Hutson isn't (yet) Cale Makar, but he is to the Canadiens what Makar is to the Avalanche.

And that's why losing him would have really hurt the Habs.

In a nutshell

– Phew.

Weather not looking great for Canadian Grand Prix #F1 pic.twitter.com/OBV349hR5X — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 24, 2026

– To be continued.

David Pagnotta: On Morgan Rielly/Maple Leafs: He's got a full no-move clause, so he'll dictate where he wants to go; the belief is it's out west…but I don't think it's limited to that – Oilersnation Everyday (5/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 24, 2026

– Yep.