The Mathesons welcomed their third child the day after the final game in Buffalo

The final game against the Sabres was a real rollercoaster of emotions for just about every fan in Quebec.

And the players, of course.

For Mike Matheson, that moment was even more special. He knew that in the coming hours, his wife Emily would give birth to the family's third child: Miles.

Mike Matheson's wife, Emily, gave birth to their third child, Miles, the morning after Game 7 in Buffalo Full interview on Monday's pod…a snippet here. He's an insightful guy https://t.co/i7Pt7jek9A — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 23, 2026

The Canadiens defenseman spoke with Elliotte Friedman, and the full interview will be released on Monday.

Emily wanted to make sure her husband didn't miss a playoff game, but that he could be there for little Miles' birth. She was able to wait for a day off.

Well done.

So the big Habs family is growing. We remember that it's been a busy year for the team's families.

The guys have gotten engaged, married, and are expecting children. Noah Dobson's wife is also pregnant and is due to give birth shortly.

Friedman asked Matheson if he'd thought about putting Miles in the Stanley Cup in the event of a championship. Of course, the left-hander replied that it was in the plans.

In a nutshell

– Indeed.

“It's been fun. Our team is obviously very entertaining. We're not perfect, but we're always in it.” Montreal's President of Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton, joins @FriedgeHNIC and @DavidAmber ahead of Game 2 in Raleigh pic.twitter.com/XOqyzCsou8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 23, 2026

– I can imagine.

“I'm living the dream” – Alexandre Texier pic.twitter.com/YKsSJOBpx0 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 23, 2026

– Sidney Crosby has always seen himself playing alongside Evgeni Malkin (whose future is uncertain). [TheAthletic]

– Big win for the Jays.

The Jays give Skenes a hard time and win their 4th straight gamehttps://t.co/sr2CbtsMfZ — RDS (@RDSca) May 23, 2026

– Makes sense.