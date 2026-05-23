The Mathesons welcomed their third child the day after the final game in Buffalo

Raphael Simard
The Mathesons welcomed their third child the day after the final game in Buffalo
Credit: YT

The final game against the Sabres was a real rollercoaster of emotions for just about every fan in Quebec.

And the players, of course.

For Mike Matheson, that moment was even more special. He knew that in the coming hours, his wife Emily would give birth to the family's third child: Miles.

The Canadiens defenseman spoke with Elliotte Friedman, and the full interview will be released on Monday.

Emily wanted to make sure her husband didn't miss a playoff game, but that he could be there for little Miles' birth. She was able to wait for a day off.

Well done.

So the big Habs family is growing. We remember that it's been a busy year for the team's families.

The guys have gotten engaged, married, and are expecting children. Noah Dobson's wife is also pregnant and is due to give birth shortly.

Friedman asked Matheson if he'd thought about putting Miles in the Stanley Cup in the event of a championship. Of course, the left-hander replied that it was in the plans.


In a nutshell

– Indeed.

– I can imagine.

Sidney Crosby has always seen himself playing alongside Evgeni Malkin (whose future is uncertain). [TheAthletic]

– Big win for the Jays.

– Makes sense.

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