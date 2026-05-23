The CFL’s best running back duo is in Montreal

The idea of a more balanced offense is starting to gain traction with the Montreal Alouettes , as running back Stevie Scott didn't hesitate to make a bold statement about the offensive unit's potential.

“We're probably the best running back duo in the CFL. I firmly believe that,” he told RDS, referring to his chemistry with Travis Theis.

This view, however, comes in a specific context. Since head coach Jason Maas took over, the Montreal Alouettes have often been associated with a pass-heavy offense, even though the organization has been looking to improve its running game for some time.

While the team has enjoyed success under Maas, the running backs' performance hasn't always been dominant on an CFL-wide scale. The best recent result remains a seventh-place finish for Walter Fletcher in 2024, far from the league's top ranks.

But with Stevie Scott and Travis Theis, the picture could be different this season.

Quarterback Davis Alexander has been quick to back up his teammates, describing them as physical players who are hard to tackle and capable of changing the momentum of a game.

According to him, this new offensive identity could become a key weapon for the Montreal Alouettes, especially in a league where the balance between running and passing often makes the difference in the playoffs.

A duo looking to make their mark in the CFL

For his part, General Manager Danny Maciocia has observed clear progress in the running game and sees Scott and Theis as a duo capable of changing the team's offensive dynamic.

Stevie Scott, who gained prominence in the second half of the season, has already demonstrated his ability to produce effectively, particularly in key games where he maintained an impressive average per carry.

Travis Theis, for his part, has impressed with his toughness and ability to break tackles despite still having a limited role.

Scott emphasizes the duo's complementary nature, asserting that each will have his moment to contribute, whether through the run or the pass—an aspect he has had to improve over time.

With preparations focused on the 2026 season and a first preseason game scheduled for June 4 in Hamilton, the Montreal Alouettes now hope to turn these ambitious words into concrete results on the field.

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