Is Davis Alexander already injured?

The outcome of the game quickly took a back seat Friday night at Percival Molson Stadium when the Montreal Alouettes ' star quarterback, Davis Alexander, left the game after just one quarter in a 27-12 loss to the Ottawa Rouge et Noir.

Returning after an injury-plagued season, the quarterback appeared to have regained his full form.

However, he felt discomfort in his right knee early in the game, prompting the medical staff to remove him as a precautionary measure so he could undergo tests.

Alexander ultimately played only two short offensive drives before giving up his spot. Despite initial concern, he was reassuring after the game, stating that it was merely a precautionary measure.

“It was a little strange. I felt some discomfort, but the X-rays look good. I'm ready to go. It was never a real concern,” he explained after the game.

Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas also sought to downplay the situation, noting that there was no question of taking unnecessary risks in a preseason game. According to him, the priority was to protect his quarterback's health.

Alexander had already been hampered by a hamstring injury the previous season, a situation that had followed him from training camp into the regular season. He had, however, recently stated that he was finally 100%.

He actually returned to the sidelines in the second half, in street clothes, after completing his three passes for 17 yards.

A game largely dominated by Ottawa

On the field, the Ottawa Redblades quickly took control of the game. Quarterback Jake Maier threw a touchdown on the opening drive, setting the tone for a difficult night for the Montreal defense.

Ottawa then built on its momentum with a second touchdown early in the second quarter, before the Montreal Alouettes partially responded with a field goal.

Despite a few promising offensive drives, the Montreal Alouettes never managed to close the gap, as Ottawa steadily added points to cruise to a convincing victory.

Late in the game, several young players had the opportunity to showcase their skills, notably Arnaud Desjardins, a former quarterback for Laval University's Rouge et Or, who made his debut with the Montreal Alouettes.

Although the loss stings, the main news remains the reassuring health status of Davis Alexander, who is expected to return to the Montreal lineup soon.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.