The Alouettes fans’ favorite is back

The Montreal Alouettes have confirmed the return of linebacker Don Callis to the team's roster ahead of the season's first preseason game, to be played at Percival Molson Stadium against the Ottawa Rouge et Noir .

The announcement quickly sparked a reaction from fans on social media.

The Montreal club announced the news in a playful way on its social media platforms, posting a catchy message: “Guess who's back?!”, a way to highlight the return of a player already familiar to fans.

Callis, who played four games with the Alouettes in 2025, had already made a name for himself with Quebec fans, particularly because of the sound of his name, which sparked numerous humorous reactions online.

His journey with the team, however, has not been straightforward. Last year, he was released by the organization before being recalled about a month later due to significant injuries in the Montreal secondary. This situation allowed him to reclaim his spot on the roster and continue his development at the professional level.

This return to a preseason game could therefore represent a new opportunity for him to solidify his spot on the Alouettes' defense, as the coaching staff continues to evaluate the various options available ahead of the start of the regular season.

For fans, this return adds a familiar touch to a period usually marked by tryouts and evaluations, as several players strive to stand out in order to earn a permanent spot on the final roster.

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