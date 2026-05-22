Sam Darnold has a lot to say about the Vikings’ decision

It's much easier to show magnanimity when you're sitting at the top of the mountain.

Recently crowned Super Bowl champion in his very first season with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Sam Darnold harbors no hard feelings toward the Minnesota Vikings, who chose to move on after a brilliant 14-3 record under his leadership.

Appearing on The San Clemente Podcast, Darnold demonstrated great maturity in addressing the league's financial realities. He stated that he fully understood the organization's decision to invest in a young quarterback on a rookie contract—a strategy that allows for more budget to be allocated toward surrounding the player with top-tier veterans. The quarterback also reiterated his faith in J.J. McCarthy's potential, believing he will become an excellent player in the NFL.

Beyond the financial calculations, the Vikings also had to deal with political pressure to evaluate their first-round pick. Unfortunately for Minnesota, McCarthy's injury derailed the 2025 season, a failure that cost general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah his job.

The Vikings' Uncertain Future Facing the Kyler Murray Option

To compensate for the lack of an experienced backup last year, Minnesota's front office made a major move this season by acquiring Kyler Murray at a bargain price. This new campaign will have to answer crucial questions: Will Murray manage to establish himself in the long term, or will McCarthy finally take the reins of the offense?

While Sam Darnold is thriving in Seattle on a lucrative contract, Minnesota is desperately trying to halt its decline. With no playoff wins since 2019, head coach Kevin O'Connell is under immense pressure. The coming months will determine whether the Vikings can finally find their way back to the promised land.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.