Davis Alexander has already played games with a torn ligament and a broken elbow

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander possesses a pain tolerance that is simply extraordinary.

A recent revelation from 3DownNation sheds light on a well-kept secret from his college career at Portland State: the player competed in the final six games of his senior season with a completely torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and an avulsion fracture in the elbow of his throwing arm.

Injured in October 2021, Alexander was advised by his coaches to leave the field and pursue a career in coaching. Refusing to jeopardize his chances of reaching the professional ranks, the 5-foot-11 quarterback chose to push through. Without ever participating in weekly practices, he suited up only on game days. In his first game after the diagnosis, he set a career high with 424 yards and four touchdowns, supported only by athletic tape and heating cream.

His toughness even led the therapists on his college team to nickname him “Wolverine.” Medical exams at the end of his career revealed that the scar tissue had miraculously reattached to stabilize his elbow.

Anthony Calvillo and Tyson Philpot's admiration for Montreal's “Wolverine”

This iron will did not go unnoticed by NFL and CFL scouts. Anthony Calvillo, the Alouettes' current offensive coordinator, had actually spoken with him about it at the time. This reputation as an indestructible player still follows him in the Alouettes' nest.

His teammate Tyson Philpot has also expressed his admiration, noting that Alexander played in last year's Grey Cup game despite a torn hamstring. This ability to push the limits of physical pain confirms that the Alouettes have a true warrior at the helm of their offense.

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