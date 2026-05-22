Is Jordyn Brooks being traded to the Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing their major defensive overhaul during the offseason, with several key moves aimed at addressing the weaknesses that emerged in 2025.

Notably, the organization made a big splash by acquiring three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in a trade designed to shore up the run defense.

In the same vein, the Bengals added defensive end Boye Mafe via free agency, offering him a contract valued at $60 million. This signing was directly intended to offset the departure of star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson.

In the secondary, Cincinnati also bolstered its depth by acquiring Bryan Cook, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, and pairing him with Kyle Dugger, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite these significant additions, one area is still considered vulnerable: the linebacker corps. And it is precisely at this position that a new rumor could be a game-changer.

A trade proposal that would make waves in the NFL

According to an analysis by Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, the Bengals could be in the running for a major trade involving All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks, currently with the Miami Dolphins. The proposed scenario would command a high price, including a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028.

Brooks, who led the league with 183 tackles last season and was named to the All-Pro first team, would be seen as an immediate solution to a persistent weakness on Cincinnati's side. Despite statements from the Dolphins' new management, his long-term future in Florida remains uncertain, especially amid a rebuilding effort.

The reporter notes that the Bengals are taking an “all-in” approach to improving their defense, which would make this type of trade logical for a team aiming for major honors quickly.

Furthermore, several analysts continue to point to the fragility of Cincinnati's linebacker corps. According to advanced metrics from Pro Football Focus, the group's key players rank among the least effective in the league, particularly in terms of missed tackles.

In this context, adding an impact player like Brooks could be the missing piece to complete a defense in the midst of a rebuild.

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