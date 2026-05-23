Arnaud Desjardins Makes a Strong First Impression with the Alouettes

With just under eight minutes remaining, former Laval University Rouge et Or star quarterback Arnaud Desjardins made his debut with the Montreal Alouettes in a preseason game against the Ottawa Rouge et Noir.

Having joined the organization just a few days earlier, the Quebec native quickly made his mark from his very first offensive drives. Brought in at a crucial moment in the game, he effectively led the Montreal offense and breathed new life into his team.

In particular, he orchestrated the Montreal Alouettes' only scoring drive, narrowing the gap to 27-12 in the final moments of the game. Despite the challenging circumstances, he finished the night with a solid performance: 7 completions on 8 attempts for a total of 71 yards.

After the game, the young quarterback didn't hide his emotion at this first professional experience.

“It was exciting. It was a childhood dream come true. Just being in uniform is something I'm extremely grateful for,” he said.

Even though the team's result didn't live up to expectations, his debut was seen as an encouraging sign for the future.

Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas also highlighted the quality of his work, stating that he was pleased to see the player regain his rhythm and play with confidence.

An Encouraging Debut for Arnaud Desjardins

A former standout player in the RSEQ, Arnaud Desjardins was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2024 and 2025, in addition to winning the Vanier Cup twice with Laval University's Rouge et Or.

Although he went undrafted in the last CFL draft, he nevertheless managed to carve out a spot with the Montreal Alouettes, following a path similar to that of many Quebec players who had to prove their worth through the tryouts.

The Montreal Alouettes will continue their preparations by facing the Ottawa Redblacks again on May 29, before kicking off their regular season on June 4 in Hamilton against the Tiger-Cats.

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