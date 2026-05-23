Tarik Skubal: Keep an eye on the Rays if he gets traded

Right now, Tarik Skubal is the name on everyone's lips as the trade deadline approaches. People are wondering what the struggling Tigers will do with their ace pitcher.

After all, Skubal is just a few months away from free agency… and the Tigers aren't expected to be able to compete with offers from the big-market teams.

If Skubal becomes available, we should expect him to be in high demand. The Dodgers, for example, could make a big move to acquire him.

But Ken Rosenthal has mentioned another team to watch: the Tampa Bay Rays.

They're having another strong season on the field… and they're no strangers to going after big-name players at the trade deadline, having pushed hard for Shohei Ohtani in 2023.

“This seemingly would be the season to do it.” @Ken_Rosenthal believes the Rays could be in the mix if Tarik Skubal is on the trade market. pic.twitter.com/WNMgDUH8SC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 22, 2026

It's also worth noting that off the field, the Rays are working hard to build a new stadium in the Tampa Bay area. Acquiring Skubal would simultaneously help generate buzz around the team.

And seeing a major surge in excitement following Skubal's arrival could help put pressure on the authorities.

The Rays, as we know, aren't usually the type to pay top dollar to keep players long-term. However, they aren't usually afraid to pay big money for big names… if the deal is short-term.

And bringing in Skubal as a loan player would make sense from that perspective. Let's see if the Rays will go for the big move… and if they can find a way to keep him in town beyond this season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.