Rumors about A.J. Brown are causing a stir

Rumors surrounding a potential trade involving A.J. Brown continue to intensify in the NFL. Several signs suggest that the Philadelphia Eagles could eventually trade their star wide receiver to the New England Patriots during the offseason.

For several weeks now, the possibility of a trade after June 1 has been widely discussed in the media, largely due to the significant financial benefits for the Eagles. By waiting until after that date, Philadelphia could significantly reduce the impact on its salary cap.

However, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport recently qualified this assumption. According to him, no deal is imminent and the two organizations are still in the midst of negotiations, which means the situation could drag on well past June.

Rapoport specifically noted that there is no “done deal” simply waiting to be made official. The Eagles and the Patriots have yet to find common ground on compensation, which remains the main obstacle in this matter.

A complex issue surrounding the price to pay

According to reports, the Eagles are demanding a first-round pick in 2027 in exchange for their star wide receiver, while the Patriots are attempting to lower the asking price. This difference in valuation is slowing down discussions between the two sides.

The debate is further fueled by the fact that several teams have been mentioned as potential destinations, including the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars, even though their interest now appears less concrete.

In this context, the issue of leverage is central. Some observers believe the Eagles are leaking rumors to drive up Brown's market value.

On the field, A.J. Brown remains an elite player, despite a slight dip in production in 2025 with 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, and seven touchdowns in 15 games. Between 2022 and 2024, however, he was selected to the All-Pro Second Team for three consecutive years.

The situation therefore remains open, and there is no indication that a trade will be completed immediately after June 1. Everything will now depend on the ability of the Eagles and the Patriots to agree on compensation deemed fair.

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