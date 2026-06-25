Former Alouettes quarterback returns to the CFL

The trade market continues to shake up teams in the Canadian Football League.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have confirmed the signing of American quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, a move that marks a significant change within the organization.

This signing comes shortly after the departure of Dru Brown, who was traded to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. To quickly fill this void, Ottawa has chosen to rely on a veteran with extensive experience in the CFL and several other professional leagues.

Last season, Bethel-Thompson played for the Montreal Alouettes, appearing in fifteen games, several of them as the starting quarterback. Although his statistics had their ups and downs, he demonstrated his ability to lead an offense and step up as a leader in crucial moments.

Since joining the CFL, the veteran has built a solid reputation. Notably, he played for the Toronto Argonauts, where he won two Grey Cup championships and earned two selections to the Eastern Division All-Star team.

His professional career, however, extends beyond Canadian football. Before finding success in the CFL, Bethel-Thompson also spent time with several NFL organizations, gaining valuable experience with various teams.

Ottawa Counts on a Leader to Stabilize Its Offense

Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie knows his new quarterback well, having worked with him in the past. This relationship of trust certainly played a role in the decision to offer him a spot on the roster.

According to the organization, Bethel-Thompson possesses all the qualities needed to lead an offense and mentor younger players. His experience in a variety of game situations should also prove to be a significant advantage throughout the season.

With this acquisition, the RED and BLACK are demonstrating their commitment to remaining competitive despite the departure of Dru Brown. The team hopes that the veteran's arrival will provide stability at the quarterback position while offering new offensive options.

Ottawa fans will now be closely watching McLeod Bethel-Thompson's debut in his new colors, hoping he can quickly make a positive impact and contribute to the team's goals this season.

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