Josh Allen makes history

The trading card market has just reached another major milestone with a historic transaction involving Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

A 1-of-1 “Gold NFL Shield Autograph” card of Josh Allen sold for $1,350,000 on the Fanatics Collect platform, as reported by SI, setting a new record for a card of the player and also becoming the most expensive card ever associated with the Bills.

This sale is all the more remarkable as it represents only the second transaction for an American football card to exceed $1 million since 2023, confirming the extreme rarity of such sales in the NFL market.

Allen thus joins a very select group of players who have reached the $1 million threshold for a collectible card, alongside some of the biggest names in the modern NFL.

Among them are Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes, all of whom have been associated with spectacular sales of ultra-rare cards primarily from the National Treasures series, considered one of the most prestigious in the hobby.

Patrick Mahomes' case remains particularly impressive, with a record-breaking sale exceeding $4 million for a 1-of-1 card, confirming his dominant status in the collector's market.

Even Tom Brady holds a special place in this ultra-exclusive category, with more than 20 sales exceeding $1 million for a single iconic card—a testament to his historic value in the sport.

A resurgent NFL card market

Beyond Josh Allen's record, this sale primarily illustrates a resurgence of interest in American football cards, following a quieter period linked in particular to licensing and production issues surrounding rookie cards.

Several observers believe that the recent arrival of young star quarterbacks and the centralization of licensing could further boost this market segment in the coming years.

In this context, Josh Allen is now establishing himself not only as a star on the field, but also as a major asset in the highly lucrative world of sports trading cards.

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