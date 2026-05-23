Fernando Mendoza missed a Raiders practice, and his reaction has sparked a response

Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, known for his typically positive and laid-back demeanor, surprised observers by showing some frustration this week during an NFL media event.

Invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles—one of the most important annual events for NFL rookies—Mendoza admitted that he would have preferred to be on the field rather than fulfilling promotional obligations.

“To be completely honest, I would have preferred to be at practice, and I was really upset that I had to miss a session for this,” he said during a Q&A with Sports Illustrated, as reported by the NY Post.

Despite this frustration, the young quarterback made a point of noting that he understood the importance of the event, which aims to introduce rookies to the business and marketing aspects of professional football.

According to him, the experience still allowed him to meet mentors and better understand the off-field challenges of the NHL, while remaining focused on his development as a player.

“I'm not going to complain or let it get me down. I'm keeping a smile on my face and enjoying the moment,” he added, showing a sense of perspective despite his initial annoyance.

The NFLPA Rookie Premiere, held annually for over three decades, brings together the top draft prospects to prepare them for their new professional reality.

A young quarterback already focused on the field

A top draft pick, Fernando Mendoza is considered a key part of the Las Vegas Raiders' future. He is expected to start the season as the backup quarterback behind veteran Kirk Cousins, before potentially earning starting opportunities as the team rebuilds.

The young player had already made headlines earlier this year by prioritizing team practices over certain media obligations, demonstrating his commitment to his development on the field.

Although he will still need to adapt to the NFL's off-field demands, Mendoza seems determined to strike a balance between his public image and his athletic progress—a common challenge for young stars in the professional league.

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