Broncos facing a potential trade scenario involving Pat Surtain II

The Denver Broncos have certainly tried to plan ahead, but the decision they face at the cornerback position is far from simple.

It all starts with the obvious: Pat Surtain II, the top defensive player of 2024, firmly holds a key position in the secondary and is sure to remain a pillar for years to come.

However, aside from Surtain, uncertainty is quickly setting in among the Broncos' defensive backs.

The contract situations of Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian seriously complicate the organization's long-term plans. Both players are on expiring contracts, while the young prospect and 2025 first-round pick, Jahdae Barron, is waiting for his chance to establish himself in the rotation.

A strategic decision that could lead to a trade

According to several observers, Jahdae Barron's development during the upcoming offseason could have a direct impact on the future of Moss and McMillian. The organization will have to decide whether it makes more sense to extend one of the two veterans or make room for the young player.

In this context, some scenarios even suggest the possibility that Riley Moss could become a valuable asset on the trade market. The fact that outside cornerbacks are particularly in demand in the NFL increases his potential appeal.

At the same time, the coaching staff, led by Sean Payton, is reportedly considering various ways to utilize Barron, particularly in specific formations starting in 2026, which could accelerate his integration.

Despite the uncertainties, the performances of the two veterans complicate the decision-making process. Moss has been targeted frequently but has maintained solid coverage statistics, while McMillian has just had the best season of his career.

This depth represents an advantage, but also a financial challenge for management, especially given the team's future needs, notably the contract extension for quarterback Bo Nix.

With a tight salary cap, every decision will count. And behind Pat Surtain II, the Broncos will have to quickly decide between continuity, development, and asset management.

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