Quick Update: The Red Sox and Yankees Clarify Their Plans

The Boston Red Sox have announced that Trevor Story will be out for six to ten weeks due to surgery. That means they'll need a solid backup plan at shortstop.

For a while now, people in Boston have been talking about the possibility of moving Marcelo Mayer to the #6 spot.

And now the Red Sox have announced that this is indeed what will happen. Starting Sunday, Mayer will play shortstop for his team.

The current plan in Boston is to continue testing Mayer. And if it works out well for him, he won't be moved: he'll play shortstop on a regular basis.

Marcelo Mayer will start at shortstop on Sunday and will likely play there on a regular basis while Trevor Story is out. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 22, 2026

If you ask me, the Red Sox should take advantage of the team's rough season to test Mayer. Even when Story returns, I want to see Mayer spend the rest of the 2026 season at shortstop.

That way, by 2027, the Red Sox will have enough data to decide the young man's future.

But it's not just in Boston that the position is causing a stir—in New York, too. The Yankees have activated Jose Caballero from the injured list, and he'll be playing shortstop tonight.

Anthony Volpe will start the game on the bench.

The Yankees have announced that Volpe will begin practicing at second base. It's unclear whether this will be put into practice during games, but the option will be on the table.

Aaron Boone doesn't yet know how he'll handle the situation. But there's no obvious solution, and he'll make decisions as they arise.

Anthony Volpe will begin working out at second base on days when he is not playing shortstop. Aaron Boone said he spoke to both Jose Caballero and Volpe about sharing duties at shortstop. Caballero will also bounce around. “As I've told them each, it's not going to be the perfect… — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 22, 2026

So both of them might be moving around the field a bit. And I'm not sure Jazz Chisholm Jr. is happy to hear that Volpe will be practicing at second base…

Stay tuned, then.

PMLB

Alejandro Kirk: one week away from playing in the minors, if all goes well.

Kirk's progression from here will be hitting off machines, then live pitchers, then into minor-league games. He's currently ready to catch in games, per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. If all goes well, it's possible Kirk begins a rehab assignment late next week. https://t.co/XmHB6iqpiz — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 22, 2026

Yimi Garcia threw 30 pitches today.

Yimi Garcia (elbow) threw a two-inning bullpen session of around 30 pitches on Friday, according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider . Garcia threw two-up drills to build volume and intensity with the goal of facing hitters next week — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 22, 2026

Nathan Lukes could be activated from the injured list on Monday.

Nathan Lukes (hamstring) has a scheduled day off on Friday — he'll be back in the Dunedin Blue Jays lineup on Saturday and Sunday . He'll travel to Toronto on Monday to see if he's ready to be activated from the IL or needs another game or two at Triple-A — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 22, 2026

Shane Bieber will pitch in the minors on Monday.

Shane Bieber (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Monday, throwing two innings for the Florida Complex League Blue Jays . He'll build up his workload from there, aiming for three innings in his next outing — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 22, 2026

Eloy Jiménez: Minor League deal with Toronto.

Eloy Jiménez is returning to the #BlueJays on a minor-league deal, a source tells @Ken_Rosenthal and me. He hit .290 in 12 games with the Jays earlier this year and became a free agent. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 22, 2026

Craig Kimbrel DFA to make room for Jonah Tong with the Mets.

The Mets have recalled Jonah Tong and have designated Craig Kimbrel for assignment. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 22, 2026

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