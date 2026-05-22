Quick Update: The Red Sox and Yankees Clarify Their Plans

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Quick Update: The Red Sox and Yankees Clarify Their Plans
Credit: NJ.com

The Boston Red Sox have announced that Trevor Story will be out for six to ten weeks due to surgery. That means they'll need a solid backup plan at shortstop.

For a while now, people in Boston have been talking about the possibility of moving Marcelo Mayer to the #6 spot.

And now the Red Sox have announced that this is indeed what will happen. Starting Sunday, Mayer will play shortstop for his team.

The current plan in Boston is to continue testing Mayer. And if it works out well for him, he won't be moved: he'll play shortstop on a regular basis.

If you ask me, the Red Sox should take advantage of the team's rough season to test Mayer. Even when Story returns, I want to see Mayer spend the rest of the 2026 season at shortstop.

That way, by 2027, the Red Sox will have enough data to decide the young man's future.

But it's not just in Boston that the position is causing a stir—in New York, too. The Yankees have activated Jose Caballero from the injured list, and he'll be playing shortstop tonight.

Anthony Volpe will start the game on the bench.

The Yankees have announced that Volpe will begin practicing at second base. It's unclear whether this will be put into practice during games, but the option will be on the table.

Aaron Boone doesn't yet know how he'll handle the situation. But there's no obvious solution, and he'll make decisions as they arise.

So both of them might be moving around the field a bit. And I'm not sure Jazz Chisholm Jr. is happy to hear that Volpe will be practicing at second base…

Stay tuned, then.

PMLB
  • Alejandro Kirk: one week away from playing in the minors, if all goes well.

  • Yimi Garcia threw 30 pitches today.
  • Nathan Lukes could be activated from the injured list on Monday.
  • Shane Bieber will pitch in the minors on Monday.
  • Eloy Jiménez: Minor League deal with Toronto.
  • Craig Kimbrel DFA to make room for Jonah Tong with the Mets.

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