MLB in Brief: News on Brendon Little | Photographer Bowden Francis

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: News on Brendon Little | Photographer Bowden Francis
Credit: CBC

News about Brendon Little

He's still walking too many batters. In 15.2 innings in AAA, he's walked 17.

What a team player

Here's why J.P. Crawford is helping a rookie steal his spot.

Spencer Horwitz returns to Toronto

For the first time since the trade with the Pirates.

Trevor Story Update

An update was expected shortly: he underwent surgery.

Learning to Control Himself

PCA will have to learn how to do that.

Bowden Francis, the photographer

While rehabbing, he has nothing better to do, sometimes.

More Setbacks

When will we get confirmation on a stadium in Tampa Bay?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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