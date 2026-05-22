MLB in Brief: News on Brendon Little | Photographer Bowden Francis

News about Brendon Little

He's still walking too many batters. In 15.2 innings in AAA, he's walked 17.

Oof. I decided to check on how Brendon Little is doing in AAA and he has allowed 17 walks in 15 2/3 innings, including 13 in his last 8 2/3 IP. Yeah…he's not going to be back any time soon. — Joshua (@JoshuaHowsam) May 22, 2026

What a team player

Here's why J.P. Crawford is helping a rookie steal his spot.

Why J.P. Crawford is committed to helping the Mariners rookie likely to take his spot. Unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/og2PamgbX3 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 22, 2026

Spencer Horwitz returns to Toronto

For the first time since the trade with the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz returns to Toronto tonight. He was drafted in a round that no longer exists and had one college offer. Now … eh, just check it out: https://t.co/pGFzF9QX9r — Jason Mackey (@JMackey_PGH) May 22, 2026

Trevor Story Update

An update was expected shortly: he underwent surgery.

Trevor Story Undergoes Hernia Surgery https://t.co/WzmP1h4qXj pic.twitter.com/oqmArtLkJL — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 22, 2026

Learning to Control Himself

PCA will have to learn how to do that.

Pete Crow-Armstrong clapped back at a heckling White Sox fan on Sunday with a profane insult that's gone viral. While he's beloved by Cubs fans, this isn't going to help him when he goes on the road, as others will look to antagonize him too.https://t.co/LB4n9MG2Ye pic.twitter.com/OF8wDv10i5 — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) May 22, 2026

Bowden Francis, the photographer

While rehabbing, he has nothing better to do, sometimes.

While rehabbing in Dunedin, @bluejays RHP Bowden Francis has become a fabulous addition to our content team pic.twitter.com/aDM8z1J4Be — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) May 22, 2026

More Setbacks

When will we get confirmation on a stadium in Tampa Bay?

The Rays' $2.3 billion stadium plan survived a narrow Tampa City Council vote, but the long-running saga still faces more hurdles. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 22, 2026

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