Tarik Skubal: An executive predicts the Dodgers will sign him

What are the chances of Tarik Skubal being traded at the deadline?

This is a hot topic right now, given that Skubal seems poised to return to action much sooner than expected.

Since the Tigers are struggling and his chances of staying long-term are practically zero, there's been a lot of talk over the past few days about him being traded.

If that happens, it will be at the trade deadline and not necessarily before, given his health status and his $32 million salary for the season. But his chances of leaving are… good?

Tarik Skubal trade chances are rising.

1. Tigers have lost 14 of 16 and are in last place, 5 games back in the Wild Card race. 2. Tigers have 5 starters on the IL. 3. Skubal is progressing since his elbow scope. 4. Tigers' chances of extending him are nil. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 21, 2026

So where would he go?

In fact, Robert Murray (FanSided) asked executives the following question: if the left-hander were to leave Detroit midseason, what would be the price on the market?

With the Tigers losing 14 of 16, @JonHeyman said the chances of a Tarik Skubal trade are “rising.” So what could they get in return for the star left-hander? https://t.co/FGRrho36Bi — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 22, 2026

That's a good question.

Several executives, who of course spoke on condition of anonymity, aren't quite sure what it might cost. And they won't publicly place too high a value on him, as that could prompt the Tigers to raise their asking price.

One of them believes that only executives like A.J. Preller (San Diego) or Dave Dombrowski (Phillies) would be willing to trade a top prospect for a few months of Skubal in 2026.

He believes the others place too much value on their prospects compared to the potential of winning the World Series with Skubal.

But aside from Preller and DD, there's another GM who might also make a move like that: Andrew Friedman. And that's exactly his prediction: he'll go to the Dodgers.

If that happens, there's going to be a lot of heartbreak. Say hello to a work stoppage in 2027…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.