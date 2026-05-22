Jeff Hoffman’s first rescue in a month

Yesterday, the Blue Jays beat the Yankees. They have now evened the score in the four-game series between the two teams.

Spencer Miles' performance, pitching 4.1 innings for the Blue Jays, is worth noting. He's developing into a sort of hybrid role on the fly for the Blue Jays, and it's making a difference for John Schneider.

He didn't allow any runs because, in fact, no one allowed a single run to the Bombardiers. The game ended with a score of 2-0.

Daulton Varsho and George Springer drove in the Blue Jays' runs.

The Toronto pitchers allowed only three hits to the Yankees' batters. Adam Macko (who pitched between Braydon Fisher and Spencer Miles) gave up one, and Miles gave up only two.

This means that the pitchers who took the mound after Miles really didn't give up anything. We're talking about Tyler Rogers… and Jeff Hoffman.

Because Louis Varland wasn't available late in the game, John Schneider put his trust in his former No. 1 reliever, who lost his spot last month. And Hoffman was perfect, earning his first save since April 20.

That doesn't mean he's regained his spot, though. It just means Varland wasn't able to pitch yesterday.

Jeff Hoffman picked up the save for the #BlueJays with a clean 9th inning tonight, striking out two. He didn't throw a fastball, either.

10 sliders

, 2 splitters — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 22, 2026

The Blue Jays' offense wasn't perfect, but for the second game in a row, scoring two runs was enough to win.

The guys will take it. But the offense needs to step up…

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