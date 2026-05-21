Cal Ripken Jr. as president of the Orioles: the idea is out there

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Cal Ripken Jr. as president of the Orioles: the idea is out there
Credit: PBO

The Orioles have a problem.

Under Mike Elias, the organization is simply unable to make progress and take it to the next level. It has been going backward for the past two years.

So more and more, people are wondering if Elias is really the right man for the job. But above all, people are wondering when the Orioles' owners are going to get fed up.

On that note, ESPN reporter Buster Olney tweeted something interesting yesterday. He also retweeted it today.

He mentioned having no indication regarding a key role for Cal Ripken Jr. But he still added that if the legend wanted such a role, the timing would be right… and noted that it would be an easy way to boost the team's credibility with fans.

This was tweeted without anyone asking for it. Often, when a source tweets something like this, it means there's something behind it.

I don't think the Orioles are about to make a change to have Ripken Jr. as president with a GM who would have a hand in everything.

But one has to wonder if that would be worse than the current situation… or even if an experienced guy might not be the ideal choice.

Of course, handing the reins of a club to a legend is no guarantee of success. What's happening right now in San Francisco is proof of that.

The Giants are currently having a terrible season under Buster Posey's leadership. It's even gotten to the point where, during a press conference, the former catcher was asked if his guys are having too much fun in defeat…

PMLB
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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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