Cal Ripken Jr. as president of the Orioles: the idea is out there

The Orioles have a problem.

Under Mike Elias, the organization is simply unable to make progress and take it to the next level. It has been going backward for the past two years.

So more and more, people are wondering if Elias is really the right man for the job. But above all, people are wondering when the Orioles' owners are going to get fed up.

On that note, ESPN reporter Buster Olney tweeted something interesting yesterday. He also retweeted it today.

He mentioned having no indication regarding a key role for Cal Ripken Jr. But he still added that if the legend wanted such a role, the timing would be right… and noted that it would be an easy way to boost the team's credibility with fans.

This was tweeted without anyone asking for it. Often, when a source tweets something like this, it means there's something behind it.

To this point, there's no indication that Cal Ripken seeks a significant role in the Orioles' organization. But if he ever wants an opportunity to revamp a franchise the way he wants, this would be the time for him to make his move. If ownership wants instant credibility with… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 20, 2026

I don't think the Orioles are about to make a change to have Ripken Jr. as president with a GM who would have a hand in everything.

But one has to wonder if that would be worse than the current situation… or even if an experienced guy might not be the ideal choice.

Of course, handing the reins of a club to a legend is no guarantee of success. What's happening right now in San Francisco is proof of that.

The Giants are currently having a terrible season under Buster Posey's leadership. It's even gotten to the point where, during a press conference, the former catcher was asked if his guys are having too much fun in defeat…

Buster Posey responds to Bob Brenly saying the Giants “have too much clowning around.” “Yeah, sometimes there are situations where you have to be aware of what the score is, what's going on on the field… Everything gets magnified when you're not playing well.”… https://t.co/lMXYPmxkRq pic.twitter.com/PbhXPpGdXv — KNBR (@KNBR) May 21, 2026

PMLB

Jose Caballero: Return Imminent.

Jose Caballero said he feels ready to come off the injured list when eligible tomorrow. Aaron Boone said he expects Caballero to be “in play.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 21, 2026

The Angels' young pitcher (Ryan Johnson) is being mismanaged.

Ryan Johnson's pro career is very indicative of the Angels' chaotic/desperate player development structure. • Starts in MLB as a leverage reliever. No MiLB time.

• Optioned to

Hi-A • Back in MLB as a starter

• Injured

• Mop-up MLB long reliever

• Starter in Double-A All within a span of 13 months. https://t.co/BU543btMxI — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) May 21, 2026

Are these veterans finished or not?

These MLB veteran stars are struggling. Is it just a slump or are they in their decline period? https://t.co/A5ijeolE5v via @NYTimes — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) May 21, 2026

Expansion: Vancouver is serious.

Vancouver is actively pursuing expansion! https://t.co/IjGczzLQCn — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 21, 2026

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