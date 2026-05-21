MLB in Brief: Josh Hader to San Diego? | The Fernando Tatis Jr. Situation

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Josh Hader to San Diego? | The Fernando Tatis Jr. Situation
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Reinforcements for San Diego?

Maybe the Padres want to improve their bullpen, which is already excellent. Josh Hader is a name to watch.

Jonah Tong recalled?

Possible.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s new position.

Clearly, he is now the regular at second base.

A name to watch

Johnny King is performing well as a pitcher in the Blue Jays' farm system.

Paul Toboni and Marcus Semien

The Nationals' manager and the Mets player have played together before.

Keeping the door open

That's what Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice are doing.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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