MLB in Brief: Josh Hader to San Diego? | The Fernando Tatis Jr. Situation

Reinforcements for San Diego?

Maybe the Padres want to improve their bullpen, which is already excellent. Josh Hader is a name to watch.

The Padres, despite an already-strong bullpen and more obvious needs for offense and starting pitching, are monitoring the trade market for relief help, sources tell @TheAthletic: https://t.co/mbFUaQMbOl — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) May 21, 2026

Jonah Tong recalled?

Possible.

After being scratched from his Triple-A start yesterday, Jonah Tong is a possibility to start for the Mets tomorrow against the Marlins, per @WillSammon pic.twitter.com/3n3GrDCjan — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 21, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s new position.

Clearly, he is now the regular at second base.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is about to receive his Platinum Glove for a season he spent exclusively in right field. Then, he'll start his fifth straight game at second base. Make no mistake, he's the Padres' everyday second baseman now. Here's how it happened and what it means: https://t.co/RZkuLyWxYE — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 21, 2026

A name to watch

Johnny King is performing well as a pitcher in the Blue Jays' farm system.

Johnny King's last 7 starts:

5IP 5K 1ER

5IP 8K 0ER

3IP 3K 1ER

4IP 3K 0ER

3IP 4K 0ER

3.1IP 7K 0ER

3IP 5K 0ER#BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 20, 2026

Paul Toboni and Marcus Semien

The Nationals' manager and the Mets player have played together before.

In 2008, Paul Toboni and Marcus Semien arrived at Cal to play baseball. Eighteen years (and NINE kids) later, one plays second base for a team trying to beat the team the other guy runs. On divergent paths in baseball, and an unbreakable bond.https://t.co/wV6HnFNdWn — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) May 21, 2026

Keeping the door open

That's what Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice are doing.

With Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice, the Yankees' championship window has extended. Talked with many about the Yankees' breakout stars. Free for all:https://t.co/O4ioEgbL8K — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) May 21, 2026

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