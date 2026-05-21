Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 8

Nearly two months of action have passed in the 2026 MLB season, and things continue to move quickly in Major League Baseball. Although it's still early, some teams in the Manfred League are already in hot water.

So without further ado, here is the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Atlanta Braves (1)

2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (3)

3 – Tampa Bay Rays (5)

4 – Chicago Cubs (2)

5 – New York Yankees (4)

Two are with the Yankees. https://t.co/FuLrNflNO1 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 19, 2026

6 – Milwaukee Brewers (6)

7 – San Diego Padres (7)

8 – Cleveland Guardians (11)

9 – St. Louis Cardinals (8)

10 – Pittsburgh Pirates (9)

11 – Philadelphia Phillies (14)

12 – Sacramento Athletics (10)

13 – Cincinnati Reds (13)

14 – Chicago White Sox (20)

15 – Texas Rangers (16)

16 – Seattle Mariners (12)

17 – Toronto Blue Jays (17)

18 – Arizona Diamondbacks (18)

19 – Washington Nationals (23)

20 – Detroit Tigers (19)

21 – Miami Marlins (21)

22 – New York Mets (27)

It's got people talking in New York. https://t.co/p3ABbOguZw — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 20, 2026

23 – Baltimore Orioles (22)

24 – Minnesota Twins (25)

25 – San Francisco Giants (28)

26 – Boston Red Sox (24)

27 – Kansas City Royals (15)

28 – Houston Astros (26)

29 – Colorado Rockies (29)

30 – Los Angeles Angels (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.