Trevor Bauer involved in a spectacular car accident

Trevor Bauer last pitched in the MLB in 2021 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. A year earlier, he was with the Cincinnati Reds and had won the National League Cy Young Award after posting a 1.73 earned run average during the shortened 2020 season.

His Major League career, however, came to an end after the league suspended him under its joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse, following allegations made by several women.

While Bauer has repeatedly denied the allegations and no criminal charges have been filed against him, he has been completely erased from the Manfred circuit.

However, he is far from being erased from the public eye. And yesterday (Wednesday) was no exception.

According to TMZ Sports, Bauer's luxury car was reportedly involved in a crash in Arizona—serious enough to leave the vehicle heavily damaged.

Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer gets into car crash in Arizona while on injured list https://t.co/P0zFoDM1oW pic.twitter.com/NUmfIwy9uH — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 21, 2026

Photos from the scene showed significant damage to the driver's side of his black McLaren, but despite the severity of the accident, Bauer said he emerged without serious injuries.

Yesterday, if you'd told me a semi-truck was going to wreck my McLaren, I would've believed you. If you'd told me it would happen on the highway, I would've believed you. If you'd told me I'd walk away without even a scratch, I would've called you crazy.

TMZ reported that emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and that Bauer was treated for minor injuries. No one else involved suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

What a story.

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