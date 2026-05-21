Bo Bichette: J.D. Martinez spends time with him to help him

Bo Bichette is having a tough season in the Big Apple. The former Blue Jays player, who signed with the Mets last winter, has an OPS of .606 as of today.

For a guy making $42 million this season who's more of an offensive player than a defensive one, that's not ideal.

So right now, the team is looking for ways to help Bichette turn things around to help the club. Remember that yesterday, the Mets suffered another loss, this time by a score of 8-4 against the Nationals.

And over the past few days, it's worth noting that Bichette has received help from J.D. Martinez. Martinez joined the organization two months ago in the role of special assistant to baseball operations, specifically to take on such tasks.

Martinez took the time to meet with Bichette to watch videos together. It's likely he offered him some advice in the process.

Mentioned a few days ago that Bo Bichette spent some time at his locker going over some video with J.D. Martinez. Wonder if we're starting to see the fruits of that session. Will be interesting to hear Bo's take on that. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) May 20, 2026

And it's interesting to note that this seems to coincide with signs of life on offense from Bichette. The outfielder has hit three extra-base hits in his last three games and is making contact more consistently.

There's still a long way to go, let's be clear. But right now, Martinez's advice seems to be helping. Notably, Bichette has reached base in seven of his last 15 at-bats, a marked improvement over his pace since the start of the season.

We know Bichette is a much better hitter than his 2026 stats suggest. We should expect his talent to help him bounce back, and the support from the Mets organization could speed up that process.

Let's see if this continues over the next few days.

PMLB

Enjoy the listen.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @FForget_LTM and @SebasBerrouard Jose Berrios' injury, the Rays' success, and the Alek Manoah situation were discussed https://t.co/ZWrtJoAl0q — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) May 21, 2026

Blue Jays win.

Cam Schlittler outdueled by Trey Yesavage as Yankees fall to Blue Jays https://t.co/g4LbMRHnqV pic.twitter.com/9wPKL5LXsS — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 21, 2026

Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate. He also hit a home run in his team's victory.

Shohei Ohtani's season ERA drops to 0.73 after five shutout innings pic.twitter.com/LhT83MohpB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 21, 2026

Alek Manoah removed from the Angels' 40-man roster.

The Angels removed Alek Manoah from the 40-man roster https://t.co/6kHaL3v5du — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) May 20, 2026

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