Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 107

In this 107th episode of the Passion MLB podcast, Félix Forget, Charles-Alexis Brisebois, and Sébastien Berrouard chatted about the Blue Jays, Anthony Volpe, Alek Manoah, Mike Trout, Tarik Skubal, and the Rays' success, among other topics.

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