Jose Berrios underwent Tommy John surgery

So it's official.

Jose Berrios, who was scheduled to undergo elbow surgery, has seen the worst-case scenario come true. Ultimately, Tommy John surgery was on the agenda today. And according to John Schneider, it's strange to see him in this situation, given that he had never missed a start in Toronto prior to 2025.

Schneider, on not having Berríos for the next 12-14 months and what he's meant to the #BlueJays: “He's just been steady, he's been kind of part of what we're doing, reliable. Obviously, it's weird not having him.” https://t.co/hNuGHdpo4u — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 20, 2026

This means he'll miss the entire 2026 season. And since a Tommy John recovery can sometimes take 18 months, it's likely that his 2027 season is also in jeopardy.

The pitcher, who has an opt-out clause this winter, obviously won't exercise it. So he has 2.5 years left on his contract at this point.

The past year has been difficult. He pitched poorly in 2025 because he was injured. He was sent to the bullpen. He officially got injured. He was embroiled in controversy because he left the team's camp during the World Series.

Then, in 2026, insurance issues prevented him from going to the World Baseball Classic due to a new injury. He missed the start of the season. He got injured again in the minors while trying to return to play… and that's when he had surgery.

Without Jose Berrios, Eric Lauer (traded to the Dodgers), and Cody Ponce (who is also expected to miss the rest of the season) in the rotation, there are fewer options than before among the established starters. Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and Patrick Corbin are healthy, though.

Shane Bieber could start pitching in the minors next week, and Max Scherzer is a bit closer to a return than Bieber. But in both cases, it's not imminent.

Shane Bieber could be pitching in rehab games by the end of next week “if all goes well,” said Schneider. Max Scherzer is likely to throw a side tomorrow and “could be closer (to a return) than Biebs if he continues to feel good.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 20, 2026

Among the relief pitchers, Yimi Garcia, Lazaro Estrada, Tommy Nance, and Joe Mantiply are currently on the injured list.

Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger, Nathan Lukes, and Anthony Santander are the hitters on the sidelines. Lukes is nearing a return to play, and Barger is nearing a return to baseball activities.

Nathan Lukes is playing in another rehab game with Low-A Dunedin and will do so again tomorrow. He and the Blue Jays will decide then if he needs some at-bats at Triple-A Buffalo. Addison Barger is a couple of days away from baseball activity. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 20, 2026

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