“Words Taken Out of Context”: Eric Lauer Reflects on His Final Moments in Toronto

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“Words Taken Out of Context”: Eric Lauer Reflects on His Final Moments in Toronto
Credit: YT

Eric Lauer has had a rough start to 2026. The pitcher has repeatedly criticized the Blue Jays for how they've been using him.

Proof that things didn't go well? His former manager (John Schneider) went out of his way to publicly put him in his place—something he normally never does.

All of this to say that his poor performances and the fact that he clearly no longer fit in with the organization led to him being traded to the Dodgers… despite the Blue Jays' need for a starter.

And yesterday, for the first time since his trade, Lauer spoke to the media.

Instead of owning up to what he said, Lauer claimed that parts of his interview were taken out of context when he said he didn't like pitching as a starter after an opener.

The problem? There's no additional context: he was asked the question, he answered… and people didn't like seeing him criticize the system while he was pitching poorly.

He's right to say that most starters don't like it. But the question was asked of him, not of most starters… and he chose to tell the truth.

The point here isn't necessarily to put him on trial. The point is more to mention that Lauer, who will be used as a starter in L.A. starting next week, will be better off in a new environment. In Toronto, it was getting to be too much…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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