Baseball in Quebec This Week: News from Across the Province

Let's start our weekly roundup with the Frontier League. With a winning record to kick off the season, the Capitales remain, as always, true to form. Patrick Scalabrini continues to receive significant credit for the current roster. No stranger to team honors, he added an individual accolade to his resume by being named Coach of the Year in team sports. He was presented with this award during the 53rd edition of the Athlete Gala. To wrap up the standings, the Quebec City team currently shares the top spot in their division, as they have the same record as their Ottawa rivals.

In Mauricie, the Aigles are showing encouraging signs despite the challenges of their schedule, which consists entirely of away games. They will finally be able to reunite with their fans next week for the season opener. The game is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, May 26. Jonathan Albaladejo's men will now look to string together wins to stay in the race with Ottawa and Quebec City for the division title.

The latest weekend in the LBMQ lived up to expectations once again, as teams across the league took advantage of the nice weather to deliver thrilling games for their respective fans. The talk of the town: the announcement of Éric Gagné's return to the field during a game in Acton Vale. Tickets are currently on sale if you'd like to attend this historic game for the league and the Castors organization. Finally, the significant presence of Asian players in the league is drawing attention from many at the start of the season. This is excellent proof of the caliber of baseball being played across the province thanks to the eleven organizations in the Bélisle league.

The city of Lévis is also in the spotlight this week, as it now hopes to install an artificial turf field in addition to a dome. The Georges-Maranda Stadium seems frozen in time after 25 years, and a facelift would be welcome. Taking a cue from the Québec Capitales, such a change would undoubtedly enhance the experience for the region's young talents. Several respected figures in the community are advocating for the project in question. Eddie Lantigua and Jean-Philippe Roy are among them. Although the city is competing with other municipalities for funding, the group in charge of the project says it is confident it will stand out with its proposal. The official request for financial assistance will be submitted to the Quebec government by the end of June 2026.

Nostalgia for the Expos is still very much alive in Quebec, and Orlando Cabrera's latest visit is no exception. In fact, the former Expos No. 18 was in Pierrefonds last Friday for a hitting clinic. A golden opportunity for the next generation to learn from the best. The former shortstop once again demonstrated his class and the importance of giving back to his sport. Kudos to Expos Fest for extending the invitation to Cabrera.

Residents of St-Jérôme will now have access to indoor baseball facilities to practice their favorite sport. The project began with a father who wanted to change the reality for families who had to travel far too far to play baseball in a batting cage. Young people in the Laurentians will now have local resources to help them improve at every level. The new business has its own website, where you can find all the details on the subject. The grand opening of 3e But is scheduled for next June. Passion MLB wishes this new Quebec business every success.

PMLB

Benjamin Sauvé was named Player of the Week in the LBMQ.

Quebec native Detein Lachance ranks third among the Canadiens who are expected to be drafted soon in MLB.

During a broadcast, Rodger Brulotte's voice will now echo throughout all LBJÉQ stadiums.

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