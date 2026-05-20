Yankees: Disappointing MRI results for Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees may be in second place in the American League with a record of 30 wins and 19 losses, but sooner or later they'll need the man who propelled them to the World Series in 2024: Giancarlo Stanton.

But that won't be happening anytime soon. Indeed, sidelined since April 25 with a strained right calf, Stanton said he is still “on hold.”

Last week, a follow-up MRI revealed that Stanton's condition hadn't improved enough for him to be cleared to ramp up his running rehab, even though he feels better physically than the results suggest.

While he remains cautious, Stanton wants to be back with his teammates as soon as possible.

The calves are very interesting, and their history plays a role. You just have to be careful not to let it drag on much longer than necessary. I want to come back as soon as possible.

At least, in the meantime, Jazz Chisholm Jr. can borrow Stanton's pants, which seems to be helping him regain his touch from last year.

Giancarlo Stanton stuck in Yankees holding pattern after disappointing MRI exam https://t.co/TKgMqnIWeP pic.twitter.com/lmgG1oFO1E — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 20, 2026

Now, on a more positive note regarding injuries, there had been speculation that the Bombers might choose to skip Gerrit Cole's final rehab start and bring him back into the Major League rotation, and they've made that official.

Aaron Boone confirmed before yesterday's (Tuesday) game that Cole will be back in action and will start on Friday in the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 35-year-old's most recent rehab start took place last Saturday, when he pitched five and a third innings, allowing just one run while striking out six.

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