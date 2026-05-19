Sports: Gary Carter’s No. 8 worn by a young player (even though he shouldn’t)

Honoring a player whose number hasn't been retired but who has been important to an organization is sometimes a topic of debate.

With the New York Mets, for example, the handling of #8 is currently at the center of a situation. We can't use the word “controversy,” because that would be too strong. But…

Basically, Nick Morabito, who is a promising prospect for the club, has been called up. Tonight, he's playing his first game in the Majors.

And the young man, for reasons unknown, has chosen to wear #8 for his debut. But since Gary Carter's #8 is “retired” in Queens (they didn't want to retire his number, but…), it's caused a stir.

In 2001, the Mets chose to “retire” the Kid's number, who spent five years in New York after his time in Montreal. Since 2001, no one had touched the World Series champion's number.

Whether it was a rookie mistake or someone else's error, the Mets announced that tomorrow, Morabito will change his number. He will therefore no longer wear the #8 he had in the minors after tonight's game.

Morabito will have a new uniform number tomorrow, a Mets spokesman said. https://t.co/daNKHbpfZP — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 19, 2026

I'm sure opinions will be divided. On one hand, people will say that if the Mets wanted Carter's impact to be recognized, they should just retire his number… and that if they don't, it's probably because he's better known as a member of the Expos than the Mets.

On the other hand, the young player will be criticized for his lack of respect—if the idea really came from him.

I figure that if the Mets were a serious organization, they would have refused from the start to let Morabito wear the kid's number if it were truly important to them.

What do you think?

PMLB

Pete Crow-Armstrong Fined.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is being fined by MLB for his interaction with a White Sox fan on Sunday, per @JesseRogersESPN https://t.co/8FrBUEM4M6 pic.twitter.com/XoSZgjrkK3 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 19, 2026

The Astros have four starters from their opening-day rotation on the injured list.

Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched due to shoulder inflammation, per Joe Espada. Espada added that McCullers has been pitching through this “for a while.” (Via: @Chandler_Rome) pic.twitter.com/jQSOMaGw2B — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 19, 2026

Wow.

Eric Lauer in the Dodgers' rotation as early as next Tuesday?

Eric Lauer could make his first Dodgers start next Tuesday vs. the Rockies in LA, Dave Roberts said. He could also be available out of the bullpen tomorrow. — Sonja Chen (@SonjaMChen) May 20, 2026

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